Nissan has revealed a striking new performance concept that could soon make the jump from show stand to showroom, as the brand prepares to launch five new high-performance Nismo models. Known as the Aura Nismo RS Concept, the aggressive hatchback signals Nissan’s intent to push its motorsport-inspired sub-brand in bold new directions.

Based on the Nissan Note Aura – a compact hatch sold exclusively in Japan – the RS Concept takes an already warmed-up Nismo variant and turns the intensity dial sharply upward. While the standard Aura is unfamiliar outside Japan, the concept’s technology and intent are very much global, pointing to what could be a new wave of compact performance cars from Nissan.

2

The biggest upgrade lies beneath the bodywork. Nissan has transplanted the all-wheel-drive hybrid system from the larger X-Trail Nismo, pairing a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors and a small 2.1kWh battery. As with Nissan’s e-POWER systems, the petrol engine acts primarily as a generator, while the electric motors drive the wheels.

Total system output is rated at around 150kW, but torque is the real headline figure, with up to 525Nm available. Combined with instant electric motor response and Nissan’s retuned e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive system, the Aura Nismo RS Concept promises explosive acceleration and exceptional traction, even if outright power doesn’t match larger hot hatches.

2

Chassis upgrades are extensive. The concept features uprated brakes with larger four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers, while grip comes courtesy of Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres. Nissan says suspension tuning and all-wheel-drive calibration have been sharpened to deliver higher cornering limits and improved balance.

Visually, the Aura Nismo RS Concept looks ready for the track. The wheelarches are widened by a dramatic 145mm compared with the standard car, while ride height has been lowered by 20mm to enhance stance and handling. Aggressive bodywork includes a deep front splitter, extended side skirts, a pronounced rear diffuser and Nismo’s signature red accents. The finishing touch is an oversized rear wing that leaves no doubt about the car’s performance intent.

5

Nissan has not confirmed production approval, but it has stated it is actively considering bringing the Aura Nismo RS to market. If it does, the model could be joined by other new Nismo offerings, including a performance version of the next-generation Micra and, potentially, a future GT-R.

Together, the Aura Nismo RS Concept and Nissan’s broader Nismo plans suggest the brand is serious about rekindling excitement across multiple segments – not just at the top end.