The future of Nissan’s Z car looks locked-in after the company revealed the 370Z’s successor’s shadowed form in a product line-up teaser video.

While the video, which is plugged above and titled "Nissan Next: From A to Z", disguises details there are enough scenes that flaunt this new Z car’s silhouette to know it will faithfully continue the model’s legacy as a good looking coupe.

Pause at 37 seconds and you can make out the car’s glasshouse that carries over the 370Z’s pinched shape underneath a sweeping fastback roof line.

There are also new features that define a fresh design language, like the twin-crescent daytime running lights and a bonnet that follows a flatter plane and more angled slant to the front bumper. Meanwhile there's a 'Z' emblem badge placed on the rear pillar in a nod to former Zs.

Nissan 370Z Nismo track review

More importantly, though, is that this basically confirms the long-standing rumour Nissan would succeed the 370Z.

We can only speculate on further details at the moment but it’s rumoured the car will be known as the '400Z' and borrow the twin-turbo engine from an Infiniti Q60 Red Sport.

With the current 370Z relying on an atmo V6 after 11 years in production, this would see it welcome at least 298kW/475Nm from the Q60 RS’s VR30DTT. Quite a step up from 245kW and 363Nm.

The greatest V6 engines of all time

Otherwise the video supports the company’s bold new ‘transformation plan’ that it says targets sustainable growth over four years.

A sports car like the Z should also play a part in Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida’s plan to restore a culture of “Nissan-ness” in a company that’s been plagued with unfavourable press surrounding the performance of its brand alliance.

Nissan has just reported losses on its newly revealed 2019 financial results that run up to March this year and announced widespread cost cutting as it regroups, which includes reducing its “global product line-up” from 69 to 55 models.

And while we’re yet to see any signs of the next GT-R in this heavily SUV and pick-up ute focused line-up (there’s conjecture on whether it’ll survive a succeeding generation) the disguised Z provides some hope for sports cars at the brand.