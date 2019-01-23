Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn flees Japan for Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn, the former head of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance, is now a fugitive.

Arrested in Tokyo in 2018 for allegedly misappropriating millions of dollars of Nissan funds by underreporting his pay, Ghosn has spent around four months in Japan’s notorious prison system and around nine months effectively under house arrest.

However, the disgraced former chairman has managed to slip past the 24-hour security net placed by the Japanese government around his Tokyo house and has resurfaced in Beirut, Lebanon – which is not only his ancestral home, but also a country that doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Japan.

In Lebanon, Ghosn released a statement saying he fled Japan to seek fairer treatment.

“I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold.”

“I have not fled justice - I have escaped injustice and political persecution.”

It is not clear how Ghosn was able to bypass the police and security forces around his Tokyo home, where he was confined to under strict bail conditions set in April 2019 after being re-arrested, nor how he was able to exit the country.

More sensational reports say he was smuggled out of Japan hidden in a piano case, but the veracity of those claims has not been tested. The rumour is pretty wild though: a band of Gregorian musicians were allegedly hired by Ghosn's wife Carole to perform at their Tokyo home for a function, after which they bundled Ghosn into their equipment cases and boarded a chartered flight to Turkey, thus bypassing Japanese border control.

It's certainly difficult to believe, but it wouldn't be the first time he's resorted to elaborate tactics to sidestep scrutiny. Back in March he attempted to quietly leave prison for his home while dressed as a sanitation worker, but was rumbled by eagle-eyed media waiting outside.

According to Lebanese sources, he entered Beirut using his French passport – he is a citizen of France, Brazil and Lebanon – on a private jet from Turkey. If true that raises further questions, as under the conditions of his bail Ghosn’s three passports were supposed to have been securely held by his legal team in Tokyo.

Ghosn’s movement was also heavily restricted, even within Japan. He was required to stay within the Tokyo area, and needed the court’s permission to go on a trip longer than two nights. He was also prohibited from accessing the internet, could only use a computer at his lawyer’s office, and had to have his house placed under video surveillance.

The bail amount was also huge. At 1.5 billion yen, Ghosn’s bail was the equivalent to roughly AU$19.5 million – an amount that he’ll never see again given he’s fled the country. Clearly he valued his freedom more.

His escape also came as a complete surprise to his legal team. Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, his lead attorney Junichiro Hironaka said he was "surprised and baffled" by Ghosn's flight, and confirmed that Ghosn's passports were still held by his team. "His act is unforgivable and a betrayal of Japan's justice system".

Now settled in his Beirut mansion and protected by a private security team, Ghosn says he will be setting the record straight soon. He and his wife have maintained that he was ousted by Nissan’s senior management in an attempt to prevent a full merger of Nissan with its alliance partner Renault, while Nissan stands by its claim that Ghosn was simply caught stealing money from the company.

“I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week,” Ghosn says.