Hollywood star and motorsport enthusiast Patrick Dempsey has officially been named the face of TAG Heuer Eyewear – a new chapter in his long-standing relationship with the Swiss luxury brand.

Known for his distinctive style, racing pedigree, and on-screen charisma, the former Grey’s Anatomy star brings new focus on the watchmaker’s less known eyewear collection, which seeks to reflec the brand’s fusion of high performance and innovative design.

Dempsey has been associated with TAG Heuer since 2014, on the racetrack and by attending events around the globe for the brand. Now that role goes beyond the wristwatch. Dempsey lending his image and creative input to TAG Heuer Eyewear, launched in partnership with LVMH’s Thélios Eyewear Excellence.

The campaign opens with a powerful homage to TAG Heuer history, as Dempsey recreates an iconic portrait of Jack Heuer – founder and motorsport pioneer – holding a chronograph. In the modern retelling, Dempsey sports the sleek new Jack Heuer and Mini Vingt-Sept models, visually bridging decades of innovation with the future of design.

Dempsey’s own racing career lends authenticity to the role. A seasoned endurance driver, he’s raced multiple times at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, including a second-place finish in 2015’s GTE Am category. In 2019, he received the coveted ‘Spirit of Le Mans’ award, recognising his impact on the sport. This deep motorsport connection has mad Dempsey a natural fit for a brand rooted in racing culture.

The eyewear lines themselves reflect Dempsey’s dual passion for performance and refinement. The Jack Heuer collection channels 1960s elegance through lightweight titanium frames and Chromafade lenses. The Mini Vingt-Sept line pushes boundaries with bio-nylon temples, a sleek elliptical hinge, and polarized SPECTA lenses. For a bold statement, the Shield Pro line features interchangeable lenses and a futuristic, durable frame designed for extreme environments.

Dempsey’s recent portrayal of racing legend Piero Taruffi in Ferrari (2024) reinforces his association with motorsport and its history, now enhanced by his new campaign with TAG Heuer Eyewear.