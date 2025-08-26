The refreshed 308 just unveiled in Europe adopts a more aggressive front-end design, led by a new illuminated Peugeot badge – a first for the model – which joins a reprofiled grille and body-coloured inserts for a cleaner, sportier look.

Peugeot’s signature “three-claw” lighting is now integrated into a dramatic daytime running light arrangement that stretches across the bonnet on higher trims, flanking the glowing emblem.

Other styling tweaks include slimmer headlamp clusters tucked into the front fascia and re-sculpted bumpers with larger vents that improve airflow. At the rear, every model now benefits from the 3D claw-style taillights previously reserved for top-spec versions. New colours have also been added: Lagoa Blue for the hatch and Ingaro Blue for the SW.

2

Inside, buyers can expect upgraded seat fabrics and refreshed graphics for the digital instrument cluster. A new GT Premium grade brings heated Alcantara massage seats, a 360-degree camera system and enhanced safety through the Driver Assist Plus package.

The biggest gains come under the skin, particularly for the fully electric E-308. Optimisations to the battery management system have extended range, with the hatch now capable of 452 km and the SW 444 km on a charge. Peugeot has also introduced adjustable brake regeneration with three settings, controlled by steering-wheel paddles, replacing the old on/off system.

The E-308 is now compatible with Plug & Charge, allowing drivers to connect and walk away as the car handles payment automatically at supported networks. In addition, a new Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function lets owners power devices or appliances directly from the car. Charging speeds, however, remain capped at 100 kW, a figure increasingly outpaced by rivals.

5

Plug-in hybrid models adopt a 193 kW (replacing the previous 222 kW) seven-speed automatic system already seen in Peugeot’s larger SUVs. Despite the power cut, performance is sharper: the hatch now reaches 0–100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, 0.3 quicker than before. Its electric-only range has improved to 85 km.

Peugeot continues to offer a 105 kW petrol hybrid and a 96 kW diesel, with the latter retained largely due to ongoing demand from fleet operators.

The updated 308 family, including hatchback and SW estate, will be available to order in Europe from November, with first deliveries expected early next year. Australian plans are yet to be announced. Peugeot is positioning the car as a more compelling alternative to SUVs, combining sharper styling with meaningful updates to its electric and hybrid drivetrains.