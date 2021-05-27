Snapshot

Peugeot Australia evaluating a number of BEVs for the local market

208 and all electric e-208 hatchback also under consideration

3008 Hybrid4 SUV and 508 Fastback PHEV due for fourth quarter local launch

Hot off the heels of Peugeot’s e-Expert Hydrogen van global reveal, the French carmaker’s local arm has announced it will deliver its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) to Australia in 2022.

Speculation has ramped up considerably of late about which model exactly will be the first BEV to land Down Under, with whispers of an e-2008 compact SUV doing the rounds online.

The Peugeot e-208

Speaking with WhichCar, a representative for the French marque said: “In 2022, we will introduce full battery electric variants to the Australian market.

“Whilst we are not currently in a position to confirm what they will be, various studies are underway and favourable. We look forward to sharing more information later this year.”

However, the automaker also told us the diminutive 208 hatchback is currently under evaluation for the Australian market, including the all-electric e-208 variant.

A local launch of the electric hatch would be an insightful move from the carmaker, given the Mini Hatch SE has had an uncontested run at the small EV segment since it was introduced in 2020.

And the e-208 would trounce the Mini in terms of driving range, with the French hatch featuring a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack good for a WLTP-rated 350km driving range (117km more than the Mini).

The e-208 also retails for €30,450 in Europe, which equates to around AU$48,000. If Peugeot could bring its EV 208 to Australia for anywhere near that price, it would also undercut the Mini by more than $5000.

The Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4

It’s not just electric passenger vehicles Peugeot’s thinking about bringing into the local market either, with the carmaker’s general manager for Australia, Kate Gillis, saying: “Electric variants of Peugeot's Light Commercial Vehicles are currently under consideration for local introduction."

Peugeot will kick off its electric offering later this year, with the automaker confirming it will launch both the 3008 Hybrid4 mid-size SUV and 508 Fastback PHEV in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The news comes in the wake of Peugeot’s recent announcement it will offer an electrified variant across its entire model line-up by 2025.

