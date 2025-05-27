Peugeot has officially announced plans to revive its iconic GTi badge with the unveiling of a hot performance version of the all-electric e-208 supermini. Set for a global debut on 13 June, the reveal will take place on the eve of the legendary Le Mans 24 Hour race, underlining the French marque’s renewed commitment to performance motoring.

This marks Peugeot’s first GTi model since the previous-generation 308 GTi was discontinued in 2021, and significantly, its first-ever purely electric hot hatch. The move signals a bold return to the sporty roots of the brand, with Peugeot CEO Alain Favey confirming the decision earlier this year and reiterating the company’s commitment in recent comments to the press.

Favey described the upcoming e-208 GTi as a “fun to drive, agile, powerful” car designed to offer “an unforgettable driving experience.” He highlighted the return of the GTi as a symbolic gesture connecting Peugeot’s heritage with its contemporary motorsport endeavours – most notably its participation in the World Endurance Championship with the 9X8 hypercar.

Peugeot 308 GTi

“This is about reconnecting with our history,” said Favey. “We want to reinforce Peugeot’s identity through thrilling driving sensations, whether you’re behind the wheel or in the passenger seat.”

While specific technical details remain under wraps, it’s widely expected that the e-208 GTi will share its underpinnings with the Abarth 600e, built on the same e-CMP platform. That car boasts a 237bhp front-mounted motor with a Torsen limited-slip differential, enabling a 0-62mph sprint in just 6.2 seconds. Given the e-208’s lighter and lower profile, performance could be even sharper, potentially dipping below six seconds.

Peugeot’s teasing Instagram post

Favey left the door open for a broader GTi line-up depending on consumer response, but for now, the focus remains firmly on the 208. The announcement also raises the prospect of a high-performance Vauxhall Corsa Electric variant, which shares its platform with the e-208, as well as potential future Peugeot Sport editions with uprated motors.

Peugeot is clearly using the GTi’s return as a statement of intent – melding electric innovation with a revered performance legacy.