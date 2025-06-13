After years of absence, Peugeot’s revered GTi badge returns in electrifying fashion with the unveiling of the new E-208 GTi – the first true performance model from the brand since the Peugeot Sport Engineered era.

Known for its rich hot hatch heritage spanning four decades, Peugeot is steering clear of crossovers this time, embracing a more traditional (and enthusiast-approved) performance hatchback layout – this car is inspired by the 1984 Peugeot 205 GTi.

What sets the new GTi apart is its all-electric heart. Built on the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and Abarth 600e, the E-208 GTi delivers a thoroughly modern performance punch while staying true to its roots.

It features a front-mounted electric motor producing 206 kW, propelling the car from 0-100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds, with a top speed of 180 km/h.

The E-208 GTi retains the 54 kWh battery found in the standard E-208, offering a WLTP-rated driving range of 350 kilometres. But this is more than just a powertrain upgrade. Peugeot engineers have given the car a full performance makeover, including a limited-slip differential, sports suspension with specific hydraulic stops, and a ride height lowered by 30 mm. For improved handling, the front and rear tracks have been widened by 56mm and 27mm respectively.

Peugeot has wrapped Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres around uniquely styled 18-inch alloy wheels – a modern homage to the pepperpot wheels from the iconic 205 GTi 1.9. Not just for looks, these wheels also aid in brake cooling. Additional visual tweaks include muscular wheel arches, red accents in the grille and headlights, and a prominent rear spoiler that signals the car’s sporty intent.

Inside, the cabin features GTi-branded performance seats with retro stitching, as well as red detailing on the i-Cockpit steering wheel, maintaining a visual link to the car’s lineage while embracing a modern aesthetic.

Peugeot has yet to announce official pricing or a launch date, but the E-208 GTi is expected to hit showrooms before the end of 2025. Will electric tech give make the E-208 GTi a thrilling new chapter in the GTi story? Time will tell.