Porsche has confirmed it will bring a cheaper naturally aspirated 718 spec to Australia in the form of the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.

With a de-tuned version of the 4.0-litre flat-six (thus the name) from the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder, the GTS 4.0 models will bridge the gap between the 718 ‘S’ variants and the GT4. According to Porsche Australia’s documents, the GTS 4.0 will replace the 2.5-litre turbo GTS variants.

As a step down from the GT4, the GTS will draw 294kW from the 7,800rpm atmo six, rather than the GT4’s 309kW. In turn, the 0-100km/h sprint for the new GTS trails the GT4 by only a tenth, hitting three figures in just 4.5 seconds. Porsche says this is achieved with “the manual six-speed transmission and sports exhaust system,” but makes no mention of a PDK option for now.

Porsche also makes no differentiation between the performance claims between Cayman and Boxster, saying only that the 718 GTS can achieve a top speed of 293km/h.

Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is standard on GTS models, with ride height lowered by 20mm from lower-spec 718 variants, with the option to lower the suspension by only 10mm with PASM sports suspension. Porsche’s torque vectoring, mechanical LSD, the Sport Chrono Pack, and ‘Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts’ are also standard.

Black 20-inch alloys can hide optional ceramic composite brakes if customers tick the box, though a probable kerb weight around 1400kg shouldn’t require incredibly heavy duty stoppers.

Porsche Australia says the new GTS is available to order now and will arrive in Australia from mid-2020. Cayman GTS 4.0 pricing starts at $172,400, while the Boxster GTS 4.0 begins at $175,200.