Land Rover has revealed the Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition, which signals the return of the brand’s super SUV after its first two limited editions were sold out. Due to launch locally in early 2026, the SV Black Edition adds a whole host of black-coloured features to the SV for an extra menacing look.

As the name suggests, the Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition is covered in ‘Narvik Black’ detailing from nose to tail. That includes the paintwork and gloss black exterior package, carbon fibre bonnet, 23-inch alloy wheels, brake calipers and even its quad exhausts.

1

According to Land Rover, black is exquisitely expressed in every application, including with the new black ceramic SV roundel on the tailgate.

On the inside, the SV Black Edition is finished in black ‘Windsor’ leather upholstery, while it also features illuminated tread plates. Gloss Grand Black trim finishes also feature.

Under the bonnet of the Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 engine making 467kW of power and 750Nm of torque. It accelerates to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds and hits a top speed of 290km/h.

1

The Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition features a mild-hybrid system for extra efficiency, and is rated at 11.7L/100km on the combined fuel consumption cycle.

Underneath the body is the same 6D Dynamics suspension technology as the Defender Octa, which works to improve handling and performance by effectively eliminating body roll.

A non-Black Edition version of the Range Rover Sport SV will also become available soon, using the same powertrain but with far more colour options available.

Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition pricing:

$335,395 plus on-roads ($361,943 drive away)

1

The Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition will be available to order from late 2025, with the first Australian deliveries commencing in early 2026.