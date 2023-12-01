WhichCar
Australian test reveals real-world fuel efficiency of nine new cars including RAV4, MG ZS, X-Trail

First round of tests show how book figures compare to the real-world

John Law
  • Results for first round of real-world testing deliver interesting revelations
  • Only four of nine vehicles were within 2 per cent of ADR lab ratings
  • Several vehicles exceeded regulated level of noxious pollutants

The Australian Automobile Association (AAA) has released results from the first round of its $14 million real-world fuel efficiency exercise.

As many have suspected for some time, the ADR 81/02 figure typically quoted by manufacturers is not a great representation of real-world driving. The WLTP standard used in Europe seems to be more realistic, but the AAA is interested in getting closer to figures that owners see.

The AAA’s 93km loop around Geelong takes in Australian road conditions, from urban ratruns to highway driving to more accurately simulate real-world conditions.

b66a09eb/2021 haval jolion review australian first drive 1 jpg
5
The Haval Jolion was involved in the first round of testing

Along with fuel consumption testing, the AAA also strapped equipment onto the nine popular SUVs to measure particulate, carbon monoxide, NOx and other noxious emissions.

Three tested vehicles released more pollutants than is legal within laboratory limits and were tested on 95 RON premium petrol, where some only require 91.

“This Program gives consumers the information they need about each car’s fuel efficiency and environmental performance, and it will drive down demand for models that over-promise and under-deliver”, said AAA managing director Michael Bradley.

To make sure the tests were consistent, the AAA used a Toyota RAV4 reference vehicle which was subjected to 23 tests; its results varied by less than 2.5 per cent.

“These results will improve motoring affordability for Australians, while cleaning up our light vehicle fleet,” said Mr Bradley of the government-funded project which has bi-partisan support.

c35a09f8/mazda cx3 mg zs rolling jpg
5
The MG ZS emitted more carbon monoxide than is permitted in lab tests

The results

Of the nine vehicles tested, four returned results within 2.5 per cent of their ADR combined figures with the remaining five between 8-13 per cent above lab ratings.

The worst performers were the Toyota RAV4 petrol and a previous-gen Hyundai Kona 2.0-litre at 13 per cent above their ratings. The Mitsubishi ASX, Ford Puma and MG ZS all overshot their ADR ratings by 8 per cent.

The Mitsubishi ASX and MG ZS had other issues, though, with the pair of small SUVs emitting more than twice the lab-allowable grams per kilometre of carbon monoxide (CO) during the tests.

bf790a56/asx exceed040 1 jpg
5
The ASX also emitted high levels of carbon monoxide

MG’s small SUV also emitted high levels of particulates, defined as solid particles with a diameter greater than 23 nanometres. It measured 6.75x1011 and, along with the Nissan X-Trail (8.06x1011), exceeded the proposed Euro 6d 6x1011 mg/km limit.

For the sole diesel, Hyundai's Tucson, the issue was high levels of NOx emissions, with 237 mg/km recorded by averaging three tests. That exceeds the current 180 mg/km limit and is the best part of three times the proposed Euro 6d level.

dbce14f6/real world testing program 4 700x467 jpg
5
The AAA's testing will expand to cover more than 200 vehicles over four years

Results in tables

Fuel efficiency results
ModelReal-world resultADR 81/02 ratingVariance
Ford Puma 1.0T5.7L/100km5.3L/100km8%
Haval Jolion 1.5T7.9L/100km8.1L/100km-2%
Hyundai Kona 2.0L7.0L/100km6.2L/100km13%
Hyundai Tucson 2.0TD6.2L/100km6.3L/100km-1%
MG ZS 1.5L7.7L/100km7.1L/100km8%
Mitsubishi ASX ES 2.0L8.2L/100km7.6L/100km8%
Nissan X-Trail 2.5L7.3L/100km7.4L/100km-2%
Toyota RAV4 2.0L6.8L/100km6.0L/100km13%
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid4.8L/100km4.7L/100km2%
CO2 emissions
ModelReal-world resultADR 81/02 rating
Ford Puma 1.0T134g/km121g/km
Haval Jolion 1.5T183g/km186g/km
Hyundai Kona 2.0L161g/km148g/km
Hyundai Tucson 2.0TD164g/km163g/km
MG ZS 1.5L174g/km165g/km
Mitsubishi ASX ES 2.0L186g/km176g/km
Nissan X-Trail 2.5L168g/km174g/km
Toyota RAV4 2.0L155g/km134g/km
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid111g/km107g/km
Noxious emissions results
Type of pollutantNOxmg/kmCOmg/kmTHCmg/kmTHC+NOxPNmg/km
Current official mandated lab limit (ADR 79/04)601000100230No limit
Future proposed mandated lab limit (Euro6d)**6010001001706x10(power of 11)
Puma 1.0T630216-5.55x10(power of 9)
Jolion 1.5T812821-9.05x10(power of 10)
Kona 2.0 I42730313-1.13x10(power of 11)
Tucson 2.0 I423741-2841.67x10(power of 11)
MG ZS22220765-6.75x10(power of 11)
Mitsubishi ASX ES CVT23285030-1.94x10(power of 11)
Nissan X-Trail5957-8.06x10(power of 11)
Toyota RAV4 2.01627732-1.73x10(power of 11)
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid46715-1.66x10(power of 11)

Over the next four years, the AAA intends to put 200 cars and SUVs through the same procedure and tabulate the results.

John Law
Journalist

