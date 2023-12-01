Australian test reveals real-world fuel efficiency of nine new cars including RAV4, MG ZS, X-Trail

Snapshot Results for first round of real-world testing deliver interesting revelations

Only four of nine vehicles were within 2 per cent of ADR lab ratings

Several vehicles exceeded regulated level of noxious pollutants The Australian Automobile Association (AAA) has released results from the first round of its $14 million real-world fuel efficiency exercise. As many have suspected for some time, the ADR 81/02 figure typically quoted by manufacturers is not a great representation of real-world driving. The WLTP standard used in Europe seems to be more realistic, but the AAA is interested in getting closer to figures that owners see. The AAA’s 93km loop around Geelong takes in Australian road conditions, from urban ratruns to highway driving to more accurately simulate real-world conditions. MORE Cars fail official real-world fuel efficiency and emissions testing, AAA finds 5 The Haval Jolion was involved in the first round of testing Along with fuel consumption testing, the AAA also strapped equipment onto the nine popular SUVs to measure particulate, carbon monoxide, NOx and other noxious emissions. Three tested vehicles released more pollutants than is legal within laboratory limits and were tested on 95 RON premium petrol, where some only require 91.

“This Program gives consumers the information they need about each car’s fuel efficiency and environmental performance, and it will drive down demand for models that over-promise and under-deliver”, said AAA managing director Michael Bradley. To make sure the tests were consistent, the AAA used a Toyota RAV4 reference vehicle which was subjected to 23 tests; its results varied by less than 2.5 per cent. “These results will improve motoring affordability for Australians, while cleaning up our light vehicle fleet,” said Mr Bradley of the government-funded project which has bi-partisan support. 5 The MG ZS emitted more carbon monoxide than is permitted in lab tests The results Of the nine vehicles tested, four returned results within 2.5 per cent of their ADR combined figures with the remaining five between 8-13 per cent above lab ratings. The worst performers were the Toyota RAV4 petrol and a previous-gen Hyundai Kona 2.0-litre at 13 per cent above their ratings. The Mitsubishi ASX, Ford Puma and MG ZS all overshot their ADR ratings by 8 per cent.