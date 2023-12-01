Australian test reveals real-world fuel efficiency of nine new cars including RAV4, MG ZS, X-Trail

Snapshot
- Results for first round of real-world testing deliver interesting revelations
- Only four of nine vehicles were within 2 per cent of ADR lab ratings
- Several vehicles exceeded regulated level of noxious pollutants
The Australian Automobile Association (AAA) has released results from the first round of its $14 million real-world fuel efficiency exercise.
As many have suspected for some time, the ADR 81/02 figure typically quoted by manufacturers is not a great representation of real-world driving. The WLTP standard used in Europe seems to be more realistic, but the AAA is interested in getting closer to figures that owners see.
The AAA’s 93km loop around Geelong takes in Australian road conditions, from urban ratruns to highway driving to more accurately simulate real-world conditions.
Along with fuel consumption testing, the AAA also strapped equipment onto the nine popular SUVs to measure particulate, carbon monoxide, NOx and other noxious emissions.
Three tested vehicles released more pollutants than is legal within laboratory limits and were tested on 95 RON premium petrol, where some only require 91.
“This Program gives consumers the information they need about each car’s fuel efficiency and environmental performance, and it will drive down demand for models that over-promise and under-deliver”, said AAA managing director Michael Bradley.
To make sure the tests were consistent, the AAA used a Toyota RAV4 reference vehicle which was subjected to 23 tests; its results varied by less than 2.5 per cent.
“These results will improve motoring affordability for Australians, while cleaning up our light vehicle fleet,” said Mr Bradley of the government-funded project which has bi-partisan support.
The results
Of the nine vehicles tested, four returned results within 2.5 per cent of their ADR combined figures with the remaining five between 8-13 per cent above lab ratings.
The worst performers were the Toyota RAV4 petrol and a previous-gen Hyundai Kona 2.0-litre at 13 per cent above their ratings. The Mitsubishi ASX, Ford Puma and MG ZS all overshot their ADR ratings by 8 per cent.
The Mitsubishi ASX and MG ZS had other issues, though, with the pair of small SUVs emitting more than twice the lab-allowable grams per kilometre of carbon monoxide (CO) during the tests.
MG’s small SUV also emitted high levels of particulates, defined as solid particles with a diameter greater than 23 nanometres. It measured 6.75x1011 and, along with the Nissan X-Trail (8.06x1011), exceeded the proposed Euro 6d 6x1011 mg/km limit.
For the sole diesel, Hyundai's Tucson, the issue was high levels of NOx emissions, with 237 mg/km recorded by averaging three tests. That exceeds the current 180 mg/km limit and is the best part of three times the proposed Euro 6d level.
Results in tables
|Fuel efficiency results
|Model
|Real-world result
|ADR 81/02 rating
|Variance
|Ford Puma 1.0T
|5.7L/100km
|5.3L/100km
|8%
|Haval Jolion 1.5T
|7.9L/100km
|8.1L/100km
|-2%
|Hyundai Kona 2.0L
|7.0L/100km
|6.2L/100km
|13%
|Hyundai Tucson 2.0TD
|6.2L/100km
|6.3L/100km
|-1%
|MG ZS 1.5L
|7.7L/100km
|7.1L/100km
|8%
|Mitsubishi ASX ES 2.0L
|8.2L/100km
|7.6L/100km
|8%
|Nissan X-Trail 2.5L
|7.3L/100km
|7.4L/100km
|-2%
|Toyota RAV4 2.0L
|6.8L/100km
|6.0L/100km
|13%
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|4.8L/100km
|4.7L/100km
|2%
|CO2 emissions
|Model
|Real-world result
|ADR 81/02 rating
|Ford Puma 1.0T
|134g/km
|121g/km
|Haval Jolion 1.5T
|183g/km
|186g/km
|Hyundai Kona 2.0L
|161g/km
|148g/km
|Hyundai Tucson 2.0TD
|164g/km
|163g/km
|MG ZS 1.5L
|174g/km
|165g/km
|Mitsubishi ASX ES 2.0L
|186g/km
|176g/km
|Nissan X-Trail 2.5L
|168g/km
|174g/km
|Toyota RAV4 2.0L
|155g/km
|134g/km
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|111g/km
|107g/km
|Noxious emissions results
|Type of pollutant
|NOxmg/km
|COmg/km
|THCmg/km
|THC+NOx
|PNmg/km
|Current official mandated lab limit (ADR 79/04)
|60
|1000
|100
|230
|No limit
|Future proposed mandated lab limit (Euro6d)**
|60
|1000
|100
|170
|6x10(power of 11)
|Puma 1.0T
|6
|302
|16
|-
|5.55x10(power of 9)
|Jolion 1.5T
|8
|128
|21
|-
|9.05x10(power of 10)
|Kona 2.0 I4
|27
|303
|13
|-
|1.13x10(power of 11)
|Tucson 2.0 I4
|237
|41
|-
|284
|1.67x10(power of 11)
|MG ZS
|22
|2207
|65
|-
|6.75x10(power of 11)
|Mitsubishi ASX ES CVT
|23
|2850
|30
|-
|1.94x10(power of 11)
|Nissan X-Trail
|5
|95
|7
|-
|8.06x10(power of 11)
|Toyota RAV4 2.0
|16
|277
|32
|-
|1.73x10(power of 11)
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|4
|67
|15
|-
|1.66x10(power of 11)
