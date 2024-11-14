Video: Reborn Subaru Baja ute imagined

Is it weird that Subaru has never returned to the ute game? We reckon it is.

The old Subaru Brumby is fondly remembered immensely well regarded here in Australia, and our mate Theo has taken a few swings at imagining how a new generation of it might look.

Most recently (above), he's turned the new small Impreza hatch into a unibody Brumby, just as it should be, along with a bigger Forester-based version that could really go either way: Brumby or... Baja.

Now, Theo's pushed the Baja idea further with his most unique effort yet, creating a bespoke full-size Subaru Baja ute with a proper ladder-frame cab-chassis body.

Check it out below!

Will it happen, though? It's unlikely, given Subaru's generally smaller scale and overall family focus, but it could nonetheless be a fruitful and affordable approach to entering the competitive ute market.