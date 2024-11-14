WhichCar
News
wheels

Video: Reborn Subaru Baja ute imagined

We've lived through numerous takes on the revived Brumby that'll never happen, but what about a bigger Baja?

Mike Stevens
Siteassets Authors Mike Stevens
71b90f14/subaru baja front jpg
Gallery6

Is it weird that Subaru has never returned to the ute game? We reckon it is.

The old Subaru Brumby is fondly remembered immensely well regarded here in Australia, and our mate Theo has taken a few swings at imagining how a new generation of it might look.

Most recently (above), he's turned the new small Impreza hatch into a unibody Brumby, just as it should be, along with a bigger Forester-based version that could really go either way: Brumby or... Baja.

Now, Theo's pushed the Baja idea further with his most unique effort yet, creating a bespoke full-size Subaru Baja ute with a proper ladder-frame cab-chassis body.

Check it out below!

71b90f14/subaru baja front jpg
6

You can easily imagine this new Baja ute sharing its architecture with the next-generation Toyota HiLux, just as the Isuzu D-Max and Mazda BT-50 are related, as are the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok.

Will it happen, though? It's unlikely, given Subaru's generally smaller scale and overall family focus, but it could nonetheless be a fruitful and affordable approach to entering the competitive ute market.

After all, there's already the Subaru BRZ, which is closely tied to the Toyota GR86 across two generations of the two-door sports car, along with the related Solterra and BZ4x EVs.

5e5c0e94/subaru baja rear jpg
6

A HiLux-based Subaru ute would be unlikely to have much of the iconic quirky character that Brumby and Baja fans have loved, but it could prove a welcome sales booster for the star-badged brand.

Of course... it might only take a paint job and some silver cladding to sort that out...

cbc410f8/subaru baja front copy jpg
6
329c0d49/subaru baja 01 jpg
6

Catch our earlier coverage at the links littered through this story.

MOREEverything Subaru
Mike Stevens
Contributor
Siteassets Authors Mike Stevens

Mike Stevens has been writing, ranting and raving about cars for nearly 20 years, after throwing in the towel on a decade of graphic design. He's still not sure if that was the right call, but... cars! Instagram: @yomikestevens


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.