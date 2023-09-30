Recall roundup: Renault, Ford, Kia, Range Rover, Alfa Romeo

Recalls: 2022-23 Renault Koleos

Recall number: REC-005786

Campaign number: 0E4D

Original published date: 28 September 2023

Year range: 2022 - 2023

Affected units: 1872

List of affected VINs (.csv file) [↗]

Variant applicability: This model does not include variants

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the bonnet outer panel and inner frame may not have been bonded correctly. As a result, the bonnet outer panel could detach due to vibrations whilst driving and/or at high speed.

What are the hazards?

In the event of the bonnet outer panel detaching from the vehicle whilst driving, it can increase the risk of an accident causing serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles should contact their preferred Authorised Renault Dealer to arrange for inspection and repair of their vehicle, if necessary, free of charge.

To find a local dealer, visit https://www.renault.com.au/find-a-dealer/ [↗]

Supplier details

RENAULT

Who should owners/operators contact for more information?

Renault Australia Customer Care

Contact phone: 1800 009 008

Contact website: www.renault.com.au/contact/ [↗]



