Recall roundup: Renault, Ford, Kia, Range Rover, Alfa Romeo

New recall notices have been issued, affecting Renault, Ford, Kia, Range Rover and Alfa Romeo vehicles.
The details of each recall, as published, are posted below.
Recalls: 2022-23 Renault Koleos
- Recall number: REC-005786
- Campaign number: 0E4D
- Original published date: 28 September 2023
- Year range: 2022 - 2023
- Affected units: 1872
- List of affected VINs (.csv file) [↗]
- Variant applicability: This model does not include variants
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing defect, the bonnet outer panel and inner frame may not have been bonded correctly. As a result, the bonnet outer panel could detach due to vibrations whilst driving and/or at high speed.
What are the hazards?
In the event of the bonnet outer panel detaching from the vehicle whilst driving, it can increase the risk of an accident causing serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and/or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles should contact their preferred Authorised Renault Dealer to arrange for inspection and repair of their vehicle, if necessary, free of charge.
To find a local dealer, visit https://www.renault.com.au/find-a-dealer/ [↗]
Supplier details
RENAULT
Who should owners/operators contact for more information?
Renault Australia Customer Care
- Contact phone: 1800 009 008
- Contact website: www.renault.com.au/contact/ [↗]
Recalls: 2023 Ford Puma
- Recall number: REC-005775
- Campaign number: 23S52
- Original published date: 20 September 2023
- Year range: 2023
- Affected units: 307
- List of affected VINs (.csv file) [↗]
What are the defects?
During the manufacturing process, the Restraint Control Module (RCM) was loaded with an incorrect configuration. As a result, if an incorrect replacement part is installed in the system, warnings will not be displayed and the seatbelt pretensioners and airbags may not perform as intended in the event of an accident.
What are the hazards?
In the event of an accident, an airbag not deploying or seatbelt pretensioner not activating correctly could increase the risk of injury or death to vehicle occupants.
What should consumers do?
Ford will contact affected owners in writing requesting they make an appointment at their preferred Ford Authorised Dealership to update the RCM configuration, free of charge.
Supplier details
FORD MOTOR COMPANY OF AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Who should owners/operators contact for more information?
Ford Customer Relationship Centre
- Contact phone: 133 673
Recalls: 2020-22 Kia Sorento
- Recall number: REC-005780
- Campaign number: 231073
- Original published date: 25 September 2023
- Year range: 2020 - 2022
- Affected units: 167
- List of affected VINs (.csv file) [↗]
- Variants: HEV, PHEV
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing issue, the seat belt pre-tensioner inflator cap may fracture when deployed in the event of an accident.
What are the hazards?
If the seat belt pre-tensioner inflator cap fractures, metal fragments may be propelled at high speed towards the vehicle occupants and could cause serious injury.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles should immediately contact their preferred Kia dealer to schedule an appointment to have the repair work undertaken, free of charge.
Supplier details
KIA AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Who should owners/operators contact for more information?
Kia Customer Service
- Contact phone: 131 542
- Contact email: customer_service@kia.com.au [↗]
- Contact website: www.kia.com.au [↗]
Recalls: 2022-23 Range Rover Velar
- Recall number: REC-005785
- Campaign number: N822
- Original published date: 25 September 2023
- Year range: 2022 - 2023
- Affected units: 116
- List of affected VINs (.csv file) [↗]
What are the defects?
Due to a configuration setting issue, the vehicle’s tilt sensor that detects any change to the vehicle angle relative to the ground may not activate as intended.
What are the hazards?
A loss of tilt alarm notifications increases the risk of an accident causing injury or death to vehicle occupants.
What should consumers do?
Owners should contact their preferred Jaguar Land Rover authorised dealer to have their tilt sensor configuration file updated, free of charge.
Customers are advised to be extra vigilant when leaving their vehicles unattended and park in secure or well-lit areas wherever possible until this recall is completed.
Supplier details
JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Who should owners/operators contact for more information?
Customer Relationship Centre
- Contact phone: 1800 625 642
- Contact email: crcau@jaguarlandrover.com [↗]
- Contact website: www.landrover.com.au [↗]
Recalls: 2022-23 Alfa Romeo Tonale
- Recall number: REC-005766
- Campaign number: 6624
- Original published date: 18 September 2023
- Year range: 2022 - 2023
- Affected units: 32
- List of affected VINs (.csv file) [↗]
- Variant applicability: All variants within this model
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing defect, the 48 Volt battery is susceptible to water ingress if exposed to moisture for extended periods. Water ingress can cause the battery to overheat which may result in a vehicle fire.
What are the hazards?
A vehicle fire could increase the risk of injury or death to vehicle occupants, other road users or bystanders and/or damage to property.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles can contact their nearest authorised Alfa Romeo Dealer to have the vehicle’s battery inspected and if required replaced, free of charge.
Supplier details
FCA AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Who should owners/operators contact for more information?
Stellantis Australia
- Contact phone: 1800 075 397
- Contact email: auscustomercare@stellantis.com.au [↗]
- Contact website: www.alfaromeo.com.au/contact-us.html [↗]
