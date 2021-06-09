Subscribe
Renault unveils pre-production Mégane E-Tech Electric 

Crossover SUV offers a claimed 450km of driving range

9 Jun 2021
James Robinson
2022 Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric
  • Based on Renault/Nissan's CMF-EV platform
  • Power comes from a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack and 160kW electric motor
  • Full reveal expected in late 2022

Renault has officially unveiled images of its upcoming Mégane E-Tech Electric crossover SUV in pre-production guise. 

First revealed in 2020 as the Mégane eVision, which was part of Renault’s ‘eWays: The Challenge towards Zero Emissions’ initiative, the upcoming electric crossover will take the Mégane moniker in a whole new direction. 

We’ve previously seen teaser images of the E-Tech’s slender rear taillight and a close-up shot of the car’s curved dual-screen infotainment screen and central infotainment screen, but this is the first time the EV has been shown in almost production-ready spec.  

According to the French marque, 30 test examples of the E-Tech will be deployed across Europe over the next few months, which will allow Renault’s engineers to further test and develop the EV. 

Based on the Renault–Nissan Common Module Family CMF-EV platform, which is shared with Nissan’s upcoming Ariya SUV, the new Mégane is powered by a 60kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 160kW electric motor, which will send power to the front wheels. 

However, there is the possibility for a more powerful, dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variant in the future, given Nissan’s top-shelf Ariya variant is offered with an 87kWh battery pack, two electric motors, and 225kW of power. 

The Mégane E-Tech Electric will be built in Renault’s Douai plant in France. It will also be the French marque’s first attempt at a C-segment EV, which will sit alongside the A-segment electric Twingo and B-segment electric Zoe. 

It’s not known when the final, consumer-ready version of the E-Tech will actually go on sale. However, it is expected to be unveiled properly by the end of 2022. 

Will the Mégane E-Tech Electric be coming to Australia? This remains unclear at the moment, especially considering Australia’s lagging approach to EVs.

Renault Australia told WhichCar it is certainly interested in a model like the E-Tech, and it will be assessed for the Australian market in the future.

James Robinson
Journalist
James has been infatuated with all things automotive since he was in nappies, growing up around a grandfather who collected Jaguars, and a father who steadfastly believes there is no greater car than the Porsche 911.
 

