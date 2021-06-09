Snapshot Based on Renault/Nissan's CMF-EV platform

Power comes from a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack and 160kW electric motor

Full reveal expected in late 2022

Renault has officially unveiled images of its upcoming Mégane E-Tech Electric crossover SUV in pre-production guise.

First revealed in 2020 as the Mégane eVision, which was part of Renault’s ‘eWays: The Challenge towards Zero Emissions’ initiative, the upcoming electric crossover will take the Mégane moniker in a whole new direction.

We’ve previously seen teaser images of the E-Tech’s slender rear taillight and a close-up shot of the car’s curved dual-screen infotainment screen and central infotainment screen, but this is the first time the EV has been shown in almost production-ready spec.

According to the French marque, 30 test examples of the E-Tech will be deployed across Europe over the next few months, which will allow Renault’s engineers to further test and develop the EV.

Based on the Renault–Nissan Common Module Family CMF-EV platform, which is shared with Nissan’s upcoming Ariya SUV, the new Mégane is powered by a 60kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 160kW electric motor, which will send power to the front wheels.

However, there is the possibility for a more powerful, dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variant in the future, given Nissan’s top-shelf Ariya variant is offered with an 87kWh battery pack, two electric motors, and 225kW of power.

The Mégane E-Tech Electric will be built in Renault’s Douai plant in France. It will also be the French marque’s first attempt at a C-segment EV, which will sit alongside the A-segment electric Twingo and B-segment electric Zoe.