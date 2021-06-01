Snapshot Silent Shadow name references iconic Rolls

Body style and power unknown

EV benefits well-suited to nameplate

Rolls-Royce has confirmed it is working on its first electric vehicle, which will be dubbed the 'Silent Shadow'.

The title, which was patented by the luxury Marque last year, is a throwback to the long-running Silver Shadow sedan produced between 1965 and 1980.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös was tight-lipped on when the car will be released. The premiere EV is slated to be an entirely-new vehicle, though a Phantom-based test mule is apparently being used at parent firm BMW’s Munich development facility.

Several all-electric cars are part of the current BMW line-up. The compact i3 was launched in 2013, followed by 2021's IX SUV. The i4 Gran Coupé was unveiled earlier this year, and is due to hit Aussie shores in 2022 with pre-orders open now. It’s unclear as to how much (if any) of BMW’s EV technology will be used to power the Silent Shadow.

3 Rolls-Royce's first electric concept car, the 102EX

Right now, the entire Rolls-Royce model range is powered by a twin-turbo V12 engine in either 6.6 or 6.8-litre displacement, with a maximum output of 465kW. For reference, the new I4’s optional M Sport package will offer up to 390kW.

In 2017 Müller-Ötvös told Autocar that the company would be skipping hybrid cars in favour of fully-electric powerplants to deliver an uncompromised passenger experience. “The Rolls-Royce brand is not, in a way, a game-changer when it comes to revolutionary technology,” he said.

“Our customers are doing so for reasons of utmost luxury, so there can be no imperfections.”

3 The 102EX featured an eight-hour charging time for just 200km of range

In the Bloomberg interview, he also pointed out electric cars are well-suited to the Rolls-Royce brand. “We are not known for roar-y, loud engines and exhaust noises whatsoever, and that’s a big benefit.”

Rolls showed its first and only electric concept car, known as the 102EX, at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show. Also called the Phantom Experimental Electric, the car was powered by a pair of electric motors to make a combined output of 290kW. The 102EX featured a minimum charging time of eight hours for a total driving range of 200km.

Wheels has contacted Rolls-Royce for comment.