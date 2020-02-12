It should be no surprise that film director and producer Jim Glickenhaus has a flair for drama when revealing information about his new cars, most recently the Glickenhaus 007 Le Mans Hypercar

“An American car hasn’t won First Overall at Le Mans since 1967. It’s time.”

So, here it is. The final version of the 007 hypercar has been revealed ahead of its intended debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 2020–21 season.

Founder (and self-proclaimed “chief cook and bottle washer”) of SCG Jim Glickenhaus kept his thoughts on the eventual race rather short, unlike the race itself.

“We will be standing in the rain at Le Mans, watching a car we created blur past. It will be a proud day for us and America.”

MORE: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus reveals three-seater SCG004S supercar

The engine details have also finally been confirmed. It’s a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 as suspected, possibly Alfa Romeo in origin but branded for Glickenhaus.

The V6 was chosen over a V8 due to, according to Jim Glickenhaus due to it being “smaller, lighter, and easier to sculpt aero with.” Its better fuel efficiency also had a part in that decision, with the car weighing 11kg likely also helping its efficiency.

But we think the V6 should be enough – Glickenhaus claims it’s able to run reliably producing 626kW for 30 hours straight. 24 should be easy then, right?

Not one for subtlety, Glickenhaus asks “can your supercar do that?”

“If it can’t race the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it’s not that hyper.”

Though it’s primarily destined to take to the track, the SCG 007 racer will also spawn a limited run of road cars according to the brand’s founder.

“In addition to our factory LMP1 race cars, we will also offer customer LMP1 race cars and a limited run of road-legal 007s,” Glickenhaus said in late 2019.

Given the race car has a price tag of €2,000,000 (that’s AUD$3.24 million to us), we can’t imagine a road car would be cheap at all.