A Sydney grandfather has been left devastated after his prized $120,000 Holden GTS was stolen in front of him by a scammer posing as a buyer on Facebook Marketplace, 9News reported.

Stephen Buttigieg arranged to show the rare collector’s car to a man who called himself “Brendon” in Bonnyrigg Heights, in the city’s west.

The well-dressed stranger claimed to be interested in buying the vehicle and asked detailed questions before slipping into the driver’s seat.

Mr Buttigieg checks his boot with the Facebook Marketplace driver in the car

“He said, ‘I think your boot light’s coming on,’ and when I went to check, he put the car into gear,” Buttigieg told 9News. “The next thing I know, he’s reversed and then accelerated off.”

Security camera footage captured the moment the alleged thief opened the boot, prompting Buttigieg to walk to the rear of the vehicle. It was then that “Brendon” sped away, leaving the stunned grandfather watching helplessly.

“I just froze. He seemed so genuine, said he worked at a car yard and had money,” Buttigieg said.

Mr Buttigieg watches his collector’s edition Holden drive away

The Holden was more than just a car – it had been carefully stored in a garage, never driven, and served as a “nest egg” for Buttigieg. Without being regularly used, it wasn’t covered by insurance. He had planned to sell it to help his sons enter the property market.

“People work hard, you try to give your kids a hand, and then this happens,” he told 9News.

Police are now searching for both the man and the high-performance vehicle. Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.