Škoda is accelerating its electric vehicle offensive in Australia, unveiling the all-new Elroq 60 Select alongside the refreshed Enyaq 60 and 85 large SUVs. Together, the new models offer local buyers a broader choice of European-designed electric SUVs.

The Elroq 60 Select is Škoda’s newest medium SUV, joining the Elroq 85 Select and Elroq 130 Years Edition in showrooms from November. With prices starting at $47,990 RRP ($49,990 drive-away), the Elroq 60 Select undercuts many rivals while offering a compelling package of performance, practicality and smart features.

Skoda Elroq 60 Select RRP $47,990 $49,990 DA Skoda Elroq 85 Select RRP $54,990 $59,990 DA Skoda Elroq 130 Years Edition RRP $64,990 $69,990 DA

Under the bonnet, the Elroq 60 Select employs a 150kW/310Nm rear-wheel-drive system capable of 0–100km/h in 8.0 seconds. A 63kWh battery provides 395km WLTP combined range and up to 504km in urban cycles, supported by 165kW DC fast charging and 11kW AC charging.

2

Standard equipment is extensive, including LED headlights, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, a 13-inch infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and Škoda’s full suite of active safety and driver assistance systems. Clever touches such as door-mounted umbrellas, rear-seat tablet holders and adjustable cargo solutions reinforce the brand’s reputation for practical design.

Buyers can add 20-inch wheels for $1,000 or a $6,000 Signature Pack, which bundles a head-up display with augmented reality, Matrix LED headlights, premium Canton audio, surround-view cameras, and massage seats.

Meanwhile, the larger Enyaq SUV builds on the Elroq’s value-focused pitch with greater space, performance and refinement. Priced from $50,990 RRP ($54,990 drive-away), the Enyaq 60 Select delivers a 150kW/310Nm output, 0–100km/h in 8.1 seconds and a 410km WLTP range. Standard gear includes a powered tailgate, tri-zone climate control, heated front seats, a 13-inch display and a seven-airbag safety suite.

4

The Enyaq 85 Sportline lifts performance to 210kW and 545Nm, slashing the 0–100km/h sprint to 6.7 seconds and extending range to 547km WLTP. It also gains progressive steering, heated rear seats, massage front seats, and a sportier interior trimmed in leather and Suedia. Buyers can further enhance the package with the $5,000 Ultimate Pack, adding adaptive chassis control, Canton audio, head-up display and 21-inch alloy wheels.

At the top of the line sits the Enyaq Coupe 85 Sportline, priced from $65,990 RRP ($68,990 drive-away). It offers a panoramic glass roof, the longest range in the line-up at 561km WLTP, and the highest specification, with all key luxury and technology features included.

All Škoda EVs are backed by a 7-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, plus a Guaranteed Future Value program and finance offers from 7.99% per annum.

Skoda Enyaq 60 Select RRP $50,990 $54,990 DA Skoda Enyaq 85 Sportline RRP $59,990 $63,990 DA Skoda Enyaq Coupe 85 Sportline RRP $65,990 $68,990 DA

With both the Elroq and Enyaq, Škoda is targeting one of the most competitive EV markets in the world with an emphasis on blending European engineering, cutting-edge tech, and value pricing. The Elroq is aimed at buyers seeking a practical, mid-sized SUV under $50,000, while the Enyaq delivers family-friendly space and longer range without sacrificing performance.

Škoda expects both models to become key players in its Australian electrification strategy as more buyers transition to battery-powered vehicles. The Elroq 60 Select will be available from November, while the updated Enyaq range is already arriving in dealerships.