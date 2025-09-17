Škoda is accelerating its electric vehicle offensive in Australia, unveiling the all-new Elroq 60 Select alongside the refreshed Enyaq 60 and 85 large SUVs. Together, the new models offer local buyers a broader choice of European-designed electric SUVs.
The Elroq 60 Select is Škoda’s newest medium SUV, joining the Elroq 85 Select and Elroq 130 Years Edition in showrooms from November. With prices starting at $47,990 RRP ($49,990 drive-away), the Elroq 60 Select undercuts many rivals while offering a compelling package of performance, practicality and smart features.
|Skoda Elroq 60 Select
|RRP $47,990
|$49,990 DA
|Skoda Elroq 85 Select
|RRP $54,990
|$59,990 DA
|Skoda Elroq 130 Years Edition
|RRP $64,990
|$69,990 DA
Under the bonnet, the Elroq 60 Select employs a 150kW/310Nm rear-wheel-drive system capable of 0–100km/h in 8.0 seconds. A 63kWh battery provides 395km WLTP combined range and up to 504km in urban cycles, supported by 165kW DC fast charging and 11kW AC charging.
Standard equipment is extensive, including LED headlights, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, a 13-inch infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and Škoda’s full suite of active safety and driver assistance systems. Clever touches such as door-mounted umbrellas, rear-seat tablet holders and adjustable cargo solutions reinforce the brand’s reputation for practical design.
Buyers can add 20-inch wheels for $1,000 or a $6,000 Signature Pack, which bundles a head-up display with augmented reality, Matrix LED headlights, premium Canton audio, surround-view cameras, and massage seats.
Meanwhile, the larger Enyaq SUV builds on the Elroq’s value-focused pitch with greater space, performance and refinement. Priced from $50,990 RRP ($54,990 drive-away), the Enyaq 60 Select delivers a 150kW/310Nm output, 0–100km/h in 8.1 seconds and a 410km WLTP range. Standard gear includes a powered tailgate, tri-zone climate control, heated front seats, a 13-inch display and a seven-airbag safety suite.
The Enyaq 85 Sportline lifts performance to 210kW and 545Nm, slashing the 0–100km/h sprint to 6.7 seconds and extending range to 547km WLTP. It also gains progressive steering, heated rear seats, massage front seats, and a sportier interior trimmed in leather and Suedia. Buyers can further enhance the package with the $5,000 Ultimate Pack, adding adaptive chassis control, Canton audio, head-up display and 21-inch alloy wheels.
At the top of the line sits the Enyaq Coupe 85 Sportline, priced from $65,990 RRP ($68,990 drive-away). It offers a panoramic glass roof, the longest range in the line-up at 561km WLTP, and the highest specification, with all key luxury and technology features included.
All Škoda EVs are backed by a 7-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, plus a Guaranteed Future Value program and finance offers from 7.99% per annum.
|Skoda Enyaq 60 Select
|RRP $50,990
|$54,990 DA
|Skoda Enyaq 85 Sportline
|RRP $59,990
|$63,990 DA
|Skoda Enyaq Coupe 85 Sportline
|RRP $65,990
|$68,990 DA
With both the Elroq and Enyaq, Škoda is targeting one of the most competitive EV markets in the world with an emphasis on blending European engineering, cutting-edge tech, and value pricing. The Elroq is aimed at buyers seeking a practical, mid-sized SUV under $50,000, while the Enyaq delivers family-friendly space and longer range without sacrificing performance.
Škoda expects both models to become key players in its Australian electrification strategy as more buyers transition to battery-powered vehicles. The Elroq 60 Select will be available from November, while the updated Enyaq range is already arriving in dealerships.
