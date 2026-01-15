Škoda has confirmed the name of its upcoming electric flagship, revealing that its long-anticipated seven-seat SUV will be called Peaq ahead of a global debut scheduled for mid-2026. The new model will sit at the top of the Czech brand’s portfolio and represents a major milestone in its transition to an all-electric future.

First previewed by the Vision 7S concept (below) in 2022, the Peaq brings Škoda’s Modern Solid design language into production reality. That concept marked a turning point for the brand, introducing a bolder visual identity underpinned by sustainability, functional styling and advanced technology. With the Peaq, Škoda is now translating that vision into a family-focused electric vehicle designed for real-world versatility.

Positioned as a full-size, seven-seat SUV, the Peaq is being developed with a clear emphasis on the brand’s core strengths: interior space, everyday usability and comfort. Škoda says the cabin layout is intended to suit families and active lifestyles, balancing passenger accommodation with flexible storage and intuitive controls. As with other recent models, user-friendly features and the brand’s trademark “Simply Clever” touches will play a central role in the design.

According to Škoda Auto’s sales and marketing leadership, the Peaq name reflects the vehicle’s flagship status and underscores its role as a halo model for the brand’s growing EV range.

While full technical specifications remain under wraps, the Peaq is expected to showcase the latest developments in electric drivetrain efficiency, digital connectivity and safety systems from within the Volkswagen Group. As a large electric SUV, it will likely prioritise long driving range, fast-charging capability and smooth, refined performance suited to long-distance Australian conditions.

The Peaq will also play a strategic role in broadening Škoda’s appeal in key global markets, including Australia, where demand for spacious electric SUVs continues to grow. By combining seven-seat practicality with modern electric technology, the new flagship is designed to bridge the gap between family transport and future-focused mobility.

Škoda’s Peaq will make its world premiere in mid-2026, setting the tone for the brand’s next phase of electric expansion.