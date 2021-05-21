Snapshot

Based on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA)

Near production-ready model will be unveiled at the 2021 Munich Motor Show

EV SUV reported to be built from the end of 2023

Daimler and its Chinese manufacturing partner, Geely, have teased images of the new Smart electric SUV.

The five-door EV, which is being developed under the internal name HX11, appears to be quite regularly sized, unlike previous Smart cars.

Reported to be based on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), which will also form the basis for other cars like Volvo’s upcoming XC20 compact SUV, the new Smart car will serve as the maiden product developed between the German and Chinese powerhouses.

Details about the vehicle’s drivetrain remain unknown, but considering the SEA platform is modular, the architecture can support between one and three electric motors, as well as 800V technology for super-fast charging.

While it will utilise Chinese-made underpinnings, however, the SUV will be styled with the help of Mercedes-Benz’s design chief, Gorden Wagener.

Speaking to Auto Express, the German design boss said the new fully electric SUV was a chance for the compact marque to transform itself for the modern era.

“We have taken the opportunity to reinvent the brand,” Wagener said. He added that the new Smart would be “cool, sexy and grown-up instead of cute and playful.”

Despite its apparent size being considerably larger than previous Smart products like the ForTwo and ForFour, the Concept does show off an undeniably familiar design language.

According to Auto Express, the SUV will be unveiled in near-production spec at the 2021 Munich Motor Show and will likely be built towards the end of 2023.