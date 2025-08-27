Suzuki Australia has confirmed that the temporary sales hold on the Jimny XL has been lifted, with deliveries to customers set to resume immediately.

The pause, first announced in late July, was introduced while Suzuki Motor Corporation carried out an investigation into the model. With no timeframe initially given for resolution, the brand advised its dealer network to prioritise customer care by offering full deposit refunds to those waiting for deliveries.

Suzuki said the decision to halt sales reflected its commitment to quality and safety, values that have underpinned the its global reputation for more than a century.

2

Michael Pachota, General Manager for Automobiles at Suzuki Australia, said customer trust was central to the brand’s philosophy.

“Our customers’ well-established trust in Suzuki is built on the promise that quality and safety always come first,” Pachota said. “While this pause was undoubtedly disruptive, it was absolutely the right step to ensure we deliver on this promise.

“I want to personally thank our customers and dealer partners for their patience and support throughout this period. With sales now resuming, we’re excited to continue delivering one of the most loved vehicles in our line-up for Australian drivers.”

Suzuki Motor Corporation has since concluded its investigation and confirmed there are no concerns regarding the Jimny XL’s quality, safety, performance, or compliance.

1

As a result, wholesale and retail sales can resume immediately, with stock previously held at ports and yards cleared for release.

The Jimny XL – an extended version of Suzuki’s cult off-roader – remains one of the brand’s most in-demand models in Australia, appealing to buyers with its rugged styling, compact footprint, and off-road capability.