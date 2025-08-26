Suzuki Australia has unveiled the all-new FRONX Hybrid, a bold new entrant into the compact SUV market – and its first new nameplate in Australia for a decade – set to go on sale nationwide from September 1, 2025, with a driveaway price of $29,990.

The FRONX Hybrid combines coupe-inspired styling with SUV practicality, aiming to attract buyers looking for efficiency, value and premium touches in a small package. Designed for everyday versatility, it seats five in comfort and introduces Suzuki’s latest SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) engine system, delivering improved fuel economy without sacrificing performance.

Suzuki says the FRONX Hybrid is its most comprehensively equipped model ever offered locally, bringing high-end features to the Light SUV class at an accessible price point. Standard equipment includes a head-up display, 360-degree camera, heated front seats, wireless charging and a full suite of active safety systems.

Michael Pachota, Suzuki Australia’s General Manager – Automobile, said the FRONX represents a milestone for the brand: “As our first new nameplate in over a decade, the FRONX Hybrid shows Suzuki is ready to shake things up. At just $29,990 driveaway, it delivers exceptional value with premium features usually reserved for higher-end vehicles.”

He added that Suzuki designed the FRONX Hybrid to deliver an ownership experience that feels special: “It brings innovation, comfort and energy to the Light SUV category, backed by Suzuki’s reputation for performance and reliability. We are confident Australian drivers will love this car.”

With its sharp pricing, advanced hybrid system and extensive features list, the FRONX Hybrid is set to become one of the most compelling new options in Australia’s compact SUV market.