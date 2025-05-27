Plans to build a Tesla battery factory and showroom on public land in Adelaide’s south have sparked fierce community pushback, with residents overwhelmingly opposing the proposed development over environmental concerns and controversy surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

More than 90 per cent of nearly 1,000 submissions received during community consultation rejected the sale of Chestnut Court Reserve in Tonsley, currently earmarked for the project. Of the 948 responses, 897 opposed the proposal, citing the potential destruction of green space, the removal of mature trees, and what critics described as Musk’s “divisive political influence.”

Opposition has extended beyond environmental concerns. Many residents took aim at Musk personally, referencing his involvement in American politics, including his ties to Donald Trump and controversial government policy decisions in his role overseeing government efficiency measures. Some submissions also mentioned Musk’s social media behaviour and what one labelled his “fascist-style salute” earlier this year.

Local resistance has coalesced around a grassroots campaign, Trees Not Teslas, which argues the development would lead to the loss of 58 trees and bring unwanted protests and negative attention to the neighbourhood.

“Once they’re gone, they’re gone,” the campaign’s website warns, also raising doubts about Tesla’s promises to clean up contaminated land that has been closed since 2016 due to legacy industrial pollution.

Tesla’s proposed site (City Of Marion)

Despite the criticism, a small group of supporters – including Marion’s mayor and local officials –highlighted the potential economic benefits. If approved, the factory could create around 100 jobs and deliver new investment to the region. Tesla and the land’s prospective developer, MAB CCT Pty Ltd, have received support from some residents who believe the land should be put to productive use.

The proposal will be discussed at a Marion Council meeting this week, following staff recommendations to approve the land sale. However, before any transaction can proceed, the council must apply to the South Australian Government to revoke Chestnut Court Reserve’s designation as community land.

With tensions high and debate ongoing, the future of the Tesla project remains uncertain as Adelaide grapples with balancing economic opportunity and community values.