After seven years of planning and construction, Tesla has officially opened its first-ever Tesla Diner & Drive‑In on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood.

The venue combines a retro‑futuristic 1950s-style diner, a drive‑in theater, and a full Supercharger station.

The two‑story, stainless steel-clad building features a 3,800 sq ft indoor dining space and a 5,500 sq ft outdoor terrace. It includes two giant 45‑foot LED screens designed for 30‑minute featurettes – the typical length of a Supercharger session – and houses 75 V4 Supercharger stalls.

The venue is open 24/7, serving up classic American comfort food including burgers, hot dogs, wings, and hand‑spun milkshakes – some served in Cybertruck-shaped boxes.

Tesla’s Optimus robot was spotted serving popcorn during the soft opening, underlining the brand’s push into hospitality robotics. The diner also features a cutting-edge “geofence” ordering system: drivers can order via their car’s interface, and meal prep begins just as they enter a 15–20‑minute arrival radius – promising fresh, ready-to-go meals on arrival.

Elon Musk took the occasion to praise the venue as “one of the coolest spots in LA” in a post on X, adding that more such locations may follow worldwide if the concept “turns out well”.

Designed by Stantec and originally proposed in 2018, the venue marries nostalgia and innovation. Highlights include spacecraft-style restroom windows, neon-lit booths, and solar-powered kitchen operations.

While early reactions have included long queues and high social media buzz, some questions remain around privacy due to location tracking used for ordering.