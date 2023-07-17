Top vehicle builders merge to form Recre8 Automotive Group

Creating turn-key touring 4x4 vehicles is the bread-and-butter business for Queensland’s Rambler Vehicles, and we’ve seen plenty of stunning examples of its work at 4X4 Australia. Often the start point for these builds is a brand new 4x4 wagon such as a Toyota LandCruiser or Nissan Patrol, and these are converted into double-cab utes to create the base vehicle to build on. Over the years, Rambler has partnered with Toowoomba-based re-manufacturer, ASG 4x4, to handle the engineering side of these conversions, which includes chopping the back off the wagon body to form a ute and sectioning the chassis to create a longer wheelbase. MORE Rambler Vehicles' custom 79 Series LandCruiser 64 In exciting news, ASG 4x4 is merging with Rambler Vehicles and Spinifex Manufacturing to truly become a one-stop shop for new turn-key custom touring four-wheel drives that will be known as the Recre8 Automotive Group.

The entity will soon move into a new premises at 53 Suscatand St, Rocklea, Queensland, where prospective buyers can see the vehicles and discuss their vehicle requirements with the qualified team. ASG 4x4’s manufacturing facility will remain up the range in Toowoomba. James Jauncey, Director of ASG 4x4, and Kris Humphrys, Director of Rambler Vehicles and Spinifex Manufacturing, will spearhead the new venture, pooling their expertise and unwavering passion for the automotive industry. 64 "We are thrilled about the prospects and opportunities that this venture brings," stated James Jauncey, expressing his enthusiasm for the merger. "By keeping manufacturing in Toowoomba, we contribute to the local economy while ensuring better access to our brand and support for our customers through our presence in Brisbane."

Kris Humphrys echoed the sentiment, saying, "The businesses will transition to new facilities that enhance operational efficiencies and deliver an improved consumer experience. We eagerly anticipate the benefits that this merger will bring." Since its establishment in 2013, ASG 4x4 has gained a strong reputation for its exceptional quality in converting 200 Series LandCruisers into dual cab commercial vehicles primarily for the farming industry. MORE First look at Rambler Vehicles’ Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series 64 Over time, the brand expanded into the commercial and recreational sectors, incorporating chassis extension capabilities for other dual-cab utes to enhance its offerings. Notably, ASG 4x4 has recently invested significantly in equipment and engineering capabilities to accommodate the evolution of the 300 Series LandCruiser, resulting in three dedicated conversion lines and a chassis extension line. Additionally, ASG 4x4 provides a range of tray solutions to complement its conversions.

Established in 2018, Rambler Vehicles identified an opportunity in the market for comprehensive turn-key vehicle builds. As a fully licensed motor dealer, Rambler Vehicles stands out in the industry by offering vehicle procurement, build management, finance, insurance and registration services under one roof, streamlining the purchase and build process. 64 Initially focused on 79 Series LandCruisers, Rambler Vehicles has adapted to market demands by expanding its offerings to include dual-cab 200 and 300 Series LandCruisers, dual-cab Nissan Y62 Patrols, Toyota Hiluxes, and Isuzu D-MAXes. Since 2015, Spinifex Manufacturing has been a prominent producer of Australian-made tray and canopy bodies. Originating from the decline of the mining industry, its products leverage the expertise of manufacturing technicians who have honed their skills in some of Australia's harshest conditions.