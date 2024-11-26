CELICA RETURNS! Toyota exec confirms coupe's comeback and talks next GR86

A senior Toyota executive speaking at this past weekend's 2024 Rally Japan is understood to have confirmed comeback plans for the Celica name.

The confirmation emerged unexpectedly during a Q&A session, when Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda was asked directly about the possibility of reviving the Celica.

Toyoda deflected the question – asked by Best Car editor Jin Hongo – to his Executive Vice President Yuki Nakajima, who is understood to have responded with the following, which we've translated here with Google Translate.

"To be honest, there is no sign of it right now. However, there are many people within the company who are eagerly awaiting the Celica. So...I'm not sure if it's okay to say this in a public forum, but we're doing the Celica!"

2 Above and top of story: Speculative renderings produced by Japan's Best Car.

It's no formal announcement, but this is nonetheless the first time Toyota has offered any official comment confirming plans for a new eight-generation Celica.

Speaking further – as he often does and as so few of his fellow Japanese automotive executives ever do – Toyoda tempered expectations by pointing out potential challenges in the development process, advising not to assume specifics just yet.

Below: We wouldn't mind if the Celica looks a bit like this MR-E concept our mate Theottle created in 2023.

After this surprising statement, Chairman Toyoda followed up with some banter towards Nakajima and the audience together:

“Is this okay? There are a lot of challenges. Best Car wrote that Toyota is making the Celica, but you shouldn’t believe that,” to which Vice President Nakajima humorously replied, “I didn’t say when it will be released—it might even be next year.”