Toyota Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the facelifted Corolla Cross small SUV ahead of its arrival from July. The updated Corolla Cross is priced $960 higher than before, but according to Toyota, that price increase has been offset by new standard equipment across the range.

In addition to revised exterior styling with new bumper and lighting unit designs and a revised interior with a new centre console design for more storage, the Corolla Cross range will see new standard equipment across the range. GXL and Atmos models will arrive in July, with the GX and new GR Sport arriving later in the year.

The GX adds features such as low-speed autonomous emergency braking in forward and reverse (previously only on the upper-spec GXL and Atmos), while the GXL gains the most with a wireless phone charger, heated front seats, rain-sensing automatic wipers and an upgraded 360-degree with a see-through view now standard.

The Atmos sees ventilated front seats, a new 18-inch alloy wheel design and centre console illumination and the new GR Sport model sees sports suspension and steering tunes, GR exterior styling, larger 19-inch wheels and synthetic suede upholstery.

All Corolla Cross models use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain making 146kW of power. Both front- and all-wheel drive drivetrains are available, with front-drive models using 4.3L/100km of fuel and all-wheel drive models adding just 0.1L/100km to that at 4.4L/100km. Thanks to its hybrid drivetrain, the Corolla Cross is one of the most fuel efficient SUVs on sale in Australia.

Toyota Corolla Cross pricing (plus on-road costs):

GX 2WD: $37,440

GXL 2WD: $41,190

GXL AWD: $44,190

Atmos 2WD: $47,990

Atmos AWD: $50,990

GR Sport AWD: $50,990

Toyota Corolla Cross GX standard features:

17-inch alloy wheels

Keyless entry with push button start

Heated and auto-folding mirrors

Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights

Urethane steering wheel and gear knob

Cloth seat upholstery

Single-zone automatic climate control

7.0-inch digital driver’s display

8.0-inch touchscreen with Toyota Connected Services

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

8x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Auto high beam

Reversing camera

Low-speed auto emergency braking (forward and reverse)

Corolla Cross GXL model adds:

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector

10.5-inch touchscreen

Inbuilt satellite navigation

Leather and cloth upholstery

360-degree camera

Roof rails

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Wireless phone charger

Heated front seats

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Piano black centre console trim

Front fog lights

Rear privacy glass

Auto-dimming rear mirror

Rear USB charging ports

Snow mode for all-wheel drive model

Upgraded LED exterior lighting

Corolla Cross Atmos model adds:

Ventilated front seats

18-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic roof

Hands-free electric tailgate

Nine-speaker JBL sound system

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Leather upholstery

Heated steering wheel

8-way electric driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment

Automatic parking

Corolla Cross GR Sport model unique features:

Standard all-wheel drive and black roof

GR sport exterior styling

19-inch alloy wheels

10mm-lower sports suspension and dampers

Retuned steering

Paddle shifters

Sport driving mode

Synthetic leather upholstery with red stitching

The facelifted Toyota Corolla Cross will go on sale in Australia from next month, with local deliveries due to commence then.