Toyota Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the facelifted Corolla Cross small SUV ahead of its arrival from July. The updated Corolla Cross is priced $960 higher than before, but according to Toyota, that price increase has been offset by new standard equipment across the range.
In addition to revised exterior styling with new bumper and lighting unit designs and a revised interior with a new centre console design for more storage, the Corolla Cross range will see new standard equipment across the range. GXL and Atmos models will arrive in July, with the GX and new GR Sport arriving later in the year.
The GX adds features such as low-speed autonomous emergency braking in forward and reverse (previously only on the upper-spec GXL and Atmos), while the GXL gains the most with a wireless phone charger, heated front seats, rain-sensing automatic wipers and an upgraded 360-degree with a see-through view now standard.
The Atmos sees ventilated front seats, a new 18-inch alloy wheel design and centre console illumination and the new GR Sport model sees sports suspension and steering tunes, GR exterior styling, larger 19-inch wheels and synthetic suede upholstery.
All Corolla Cross models use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain making 146kW of power. Both front- and all-wheel drive drivetrains are available, with front-drive models using 4.3L/100km of fuel and all-wheel drive models adding just 0.1L/100km to that at 4.4L/100km. Thanks to its hybrid drivetrain, the Corolla Cross is one of the most fuel efficient SUVs on sale in Australia.
Toyota Corolla Cross pricing (plus on-road costs):
- GX 2WD: $37,440
- GXL 2WD: $41,190
- GXL AWD: $44,190
- Atmos 2WD: $47,990
- Atmos AWD: $50,990
- GR Sport AWD: $50,990
Toyota Corolla Cross GX standard features:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Heated and auto-folding mirrors
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
- Urethane steering wheel and gear knob
- Cloth seat upholstery
- Single-zone automatic climate control
- 7.0-inch digital driver’s display
- 8.0-inch touchscreen with Toyota Connected Services
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- 8x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
- Auto high beam
- Reversing camera
- Low-speed auto emergency braking (forward and reverse)
Corolla Cross GXL model adds:
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector
- 10.5-inch touchscreen
- Inbuilt satellite navigation
- Leather and cloth upholstery
- 360-degree camera
- Roof rails
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Wireless phone charger
- Heated front seats
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Piano black centre console trim
- Front fog lights
- Rear privacy glass
- Auto-dimming rear mirror
- Rear USB charging ports
- Snow mode for all-wheel drive model
- Upgraded LED exterior lighting
Corolla Cross Atmos model adds:
- Ventilated front seats
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Panoramic roof
- Hands-free electric tailgate
- Nine-speaker JBL sound system
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- Leather upholstery
- Heated steering wheel
- 8-way electric driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment
- Automatic parking
Corolla Cross GR Sport model unique features:
- Standard all-wheel drive and black roof
- GR sport exterior styling
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- 10mm-lower sports suspension and dampers
- Retuned steering
- Paddle shifters
- Sport driving mode
- Synthetic leather upholstery with red stitching
The facelifted Toyota Corolla Cross will go on sale in Australia from next month, with local deliveries due to commence then.
