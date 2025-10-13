Car modifications are a hot topic among Australian motorists – and social media is adding fuel to the fire. From lifted suspensions to tinted windows, thousands of TikTok videos debate what’s legal and what could get you fined.

But according to Astor Legal lawyer Avinash Singh, many drivers don’t realise how strict the laws around vehicle alterations actually are. Singh warns that “any modification of a vehicle which is not approved by the relevant state’s transport authority is considered illegal.”

“Drivers should be especially cautious about changes that affect the body, engine, suspension, brakes or chassis,” Singh says. “Even common tweaks like wheel spacers, under-glow lighting, or overly dark window tinting can be unlawful if not approved.”

According to 4wheelHouse, other prohibited modifications may include removing mud guards or altering safety features that were part of the original vehicle design.

Each Australian state and territory has its own vehicle modification rules — and the fines vary significantly.

New South Wales: Under Regulation 84 of the Road Transport (Vehicle Registration) Regulation 2017, it’s illegal to use or permit use of an unlawfully modified vehicle. The maximum fine is $2200.

Victoria: Regulation 257 of the Road Safety (Vehicles) Regulation 2009 carries a penalty of just over $1000 for driving a non-compliant vehicle.

Tasmania: Regulation 138 of the Vehicle and Traffic (Driver Licensing and Vehicle Registration) Regulations 2021 sets fines at around $2000.

Queensland: Under Regulation 19 of the Transport Operations (Road Use Management—Vehicle Standards and Safety) Regulation 2021, owners who allow illegal modifications face fines of up to $10,000 — the highest in the country.

Western Australia: Regulation 235 of the Road Traffic (Vehicles) Regulations 2014 prohibits unapproved alterations from manufacturer specifications, with fines up to $800.

South Australia: The Road Traffic (Light Vehicle Standards) Rules 2018 impose penalties of around $1000, depending on the modification.

Singh notes that “there are exemptions for vehicles that are not driven on public roads or road-related areas,” and that owners can apply for approval through their state’s road transport authority.

Drivers wishing to challenge a fine or defect notice will need expert evidence, Singh says – such as a mechanic’s report comparing the car’s specifications to legal standards.

“Ultimately,” he adds, “knowing the law before you modify your car can save you a great deal of money and trouble.”