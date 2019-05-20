The 2020 Toyota GR Supra will gain more power and a new suspension tune in an update expected to land later this year.

Instead of the 250kW engine (the 3.0-litre turbo straight six borrowed from BMW) available currently, Toyota will bring the new 285kW version of the Supra to Australia later this year.

Toyota Australia announced the changes alongside confirmation the model’s supply to our shores would be increased to meet demand, with additional availability of the current version.

Toyota hasn’t confirmed a price increase for the updated version, but says it’ll likely cost slightly more than the current Supra. Its availability is also expected to be more limited than the 250kW version.

This of course comes after BMW announced 2020 would see the Supra’s BMW Z4 M40i sibling increase its power output from 250kW to 285kW, bringing the Z4 M40i up to the same power level as its siblings in the ‘40i’ family.

The Z4 shave four tenths from its claimed 0-100km/h time when its power increased, so we can expect the Supra to improve its current 4.3sec claim by at least a couple of tenths.

This should be helped along by a new suspension tune, which includes new under-bonnet chassis braces to improve body rigidity.

Toyota Australia VP for sales and marketing Sean Hanley says the brand is glad to be able to provide more Supras to the Australian market, and looks forward to the higher spec version’s arrival.

"The current car already has incredible power and torque with 250kW and 500Nm from its highly responsive engine. [It’s] a great vehicle that has won several motoring awards," Hanley says.

"Being able to import an additional allocation of cars means enthusiasts can now achieve their GR Supra dream sooner than expected - perhaps even as a Valentine's Day present to themselves!”