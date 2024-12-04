VFACTS November 2024: New vehicle sales decline, FCAI downplays EV growth

New vehicle sales in Australia fell by 11.6% in November 2024 compared to the same month last year, with a total of 99,091 units delivered, according to data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI).

Snapshot Total November sales reached 99,091, down 11.6% year-on-year

Hybrids and plug-in hybrids made up 16.9% of sales, up from 9.9% in 2023

Toyota led the market, with the RAV4 topping the sales charts at 5526 units

The private buyer segment was hit hardest, declining by 16.6% as cost-of-living pressures continued to impact consumer spending.

This follows consistent monthly drops of over 14% since August, reflecting ongoing challenges in household budgets.

The shift towards SUVs and light commercial vehicles continued, with these segments dominating the market. Passenger vehicles, by contrast, accounted for only 13.7% of November’s sales, highlighting a sustained preference for larger, more versatile options.

Breakdown by segment

SUVs

The largest segment with 60,612 units sold, representing 61.2% of all sales for November, though down 2.8% year-on-year.

Light Commercial Vehicles

20,544 units sold, making up 20.7% of the market, but down 23.3% compared to November 2023.

Passenger Vehicles

Sales fell sharply to 13,621 units, a 26.3% drop, as consumers continued to move away from traditional sedans and hatchbacks.

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

This segment recorded 4,314 units sold, a modest decline of 5.2%.

State-by-state results

Sales fell across all states and territories, with the Northern Territory and Tasmania experiencing the steepest declines:

Northern Territory: Down 21.1% to 727 units.

Down 21.1% to 727 units. Tasmania: Down 18.8% to 1,642 units.

Down 18.8% to 1,642 units. Australian Capital Territory: Down 18.1% to 1,333 units.

Down 18.1% to 1,333 units. New South Wales: The largest market, down 12.2% to 30,490 units.

The largest market, down 12.2% to 30,490 units. Victoria: Down 9.8% to 26,729 units.

Down 9.8% to 26,729 units. Queensland: Down 12.1% to 21,320 units.

Down 12.1% to 21,320 units. South Australia: Down 9.5% to 6,591 units.

Down 9.5% to 6,591 units. Western Australia: Down 12.2% to 10,259 units.

2

Key brands and models

Toyota retained its position as the market leader with 20,562 units sold, far ahead of Ford (8,720) and Mazda (7,588).

Notable Toyota models dominated the rankings, with the RAV4 topping the charts at 5,526 units sold, marking a significant 125.6% year-on-year increase. Other top performers included:

Ford Ranger: 4,981 units, down 20.9% year-on-year.

4,981 units, down 20.9% year-on-year. Toyota Prado: 3,590 units, up 16.2%.

3,590 units, up 16.2%. Toyota HiLux: 3,572 units, down 39.5%.

3,572 units, down 39.5%. MG ZS: 2,794 units, up 36.5%.

The Ford Everest also recorded notable growth, with 2,737 units sold, a 97% increase compared to the same month last year.

Model Nov 2024 Nov 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Toyota RAV4 5,526 2,449 53,599 27,435 Ford Ranger 4X4 4,701 6,000 53,729 50,902 Toyota Prado 3,590 3,090 7,115 18,235 Toyota Hilux 4X4 2,869 4,843 43,068 44,548 MG ZS 2,794 2,047 21,462 27,736 Ford Everest 2,737 1,389 24,018 13,575 Mitsubishi Outlander 2,472 2,381 25,622 22,381 Isuzu Ute D-Max 4X4 1,782 3,033 22,015 23,059 Kia Sportage 1,766 1,559 19,997 14,201 Mazda CX-5 1,727 2,256 21,237 21,660 Mazda CX-3 1,624 1,200 17,057 14,524 Toyota Corolla 1,599 1,976 22,526 18,098 Hyundai Tucson 1,542 1,899 17,743 19,834 Nissan X-Trail 1,495 1,361 15,398 11,921 Hyundai Kona 1,279 1,332 16,431 10,188 GWM Haval Jolion 1,274 1,029 12,547 10,169 Mitsubishi Triton 4X4 1,226 1,332 13,335 12,701 Isuzu Ute MU-X 1,206 1,161 16,790 12,985 Mitsubishi ASX 1,176 694 11,325 8,552 Toyota Hiace Van 1,122 650 11,171 6,479

Hybrid demand rises, EV sales break 100,000 barrier – depending on who you ask

Hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles accounted for 16.9% of total November sales, a sharp increase from 9.9% last year.

Meanwhile, electric vehicle (EV) sales were poor for November, but year-to-date results showed a record performance, surpassing 100,000 units for a total of 101,700 – exceeding the 2023 year-end total of approximately 98,400 units.