Millions of drivers are being warned ahead of a road rule change being introduced on July 1, 2025 in Victoria, with motorists now required to slow to 40km/h when passing stationary assist vehicles by the roadside.

Previously already applied to stopped emergency response vehicles with sirens on such as police cars and ambulances, the new mandate will now be extended to tow trucks, mechanics and roadside assist vehicles as well.

A recent RACV (Royal Automobile Club of Victoria) survey found that 83 per cent of its roadside workers experience a near miss with another motorist at least once a week and the change in rule has come after a consistent campaign from the group.

RACV General Manager of Automotive Services Makarla Cole said the amendment addresses a safety issue in the Victorian road rules and aligns Victoria with other Australian states.

“Since 2017, drivers on Victorian roads have had to slow down to 40 kms per hour when passing emergency services vehicles at the side of the road,” said Ms Cole.

“Victoria’s emergency roadside workers and tow truck drivers are often the first and only responders to an incident or breakdown and are exposed to the same risks to other responders, such as police and paramedics. From July 1, 2025, Road Rule 79A will be extended to include accident towing, breakdown towing, roadside assistance, Peninsula Link Incident Response, Eastlink Incident Response and Transurban Incident Response vehicles.”

If drivers don’t comply with the rule, the standard penalty for non-compliance is $346 with a potential maximum of $961. However, there will be no demerit points attached to the offence.

