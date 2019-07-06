In Victoria 1254 motorists are fined on average each day by the state’s 50 most profitable cameras alone.

Across the state’s entire camera network, the unit that issued the most infringement notices was at the intersection of King Street and La Trobe Street near the heart of Melbourne.

For the 2018/19 financial year, the camera dished out fines to 38,705 drivers – an average of 105 every day, or about four an hour.

The West Melbourne camera is a new top-earner for Victoria, a spot previously held by the infamous camera at the intersection of Warrigal Road and Batesford Road in Chadstone.

At its peak, the Chadstone unit was fining more than 50,000 people a year. For 2018/19 the figure was 34,019 – down just over 1000 infringements compared to the prior 12 months.

Interestingly, Victoria no longer reports the revenue figures of each individual camera.

The last time it did was during the 2017/18 financial year, with $338 million in fines being dished out across 1.3 million infringement notices.

That year the Warrigal Road camera was the state’s top earner, bringing in $8.4 million worth of fines after nabbing 35,075 motorists in a 12 month period.

Using that as a rough guide, you could estimate that the King Street camera that was the state’s most prolific finer for ‘18/19 likely added circa $9 million to government coffers.

Using the same average of a $240 fine per infringement, Victoria’s top 50 cameras combined we would estimate have earned roughly $110 million for the state.

Revenue from fixed speed cameras in Victoria peaked in the 2016/17 financial year, with $363.1 million added to the government’s coffers.

The most prolific mobile camera in the state for ‘18/19 was located at Ballarat Road, Footscray, according to government figures.

]During a 12 month period it issued infringements to 5105 drivers, sneaking into the top 50 cameras list.

A full rundown of the state’s best performing speed and red light cameras is below: