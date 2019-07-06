In Victoria 1254 motorists are fined on average each day by the state’s 50 most profitable cameras alone.
Across the state’s entire camera network, the unit that issued the most infringement notices was at the intersection of King Street and La Trobe Street near the heart of Melbourne.
For the 2018/19 financial year, the camera dished out fines to 38,705 drivers – an average of 105 every day, or about four an hour.
The West Melbourne camera is a new top-earner for Victoria, a spot previously held by the infamous camera at the intersection of Warrigal Road and Batesford Road in Chadstone.
At its peak, the Chadstone unit was fining more than 50,000 people a year. For 2018/19 the figure was 34,019 – down just over 1000 infringements compared to the prior 12 months.
Interestingly, Victoria no longer reports the revenue figures of each individual camera.
The last time it did was during the 2017/18 financial year, with $338 million in fines being dished out across 1.3 million infringement notices.
That year the Warrigal Road camera was the state’s top earner, bringing in $8.4 million worth of fines after nabbing 35,075 motorists in a 12 month period.
Using that as a rough guide, you could estimate that the King Street camera that was the state’s most prolific finer for ‘18/19 likely added circa $9 million to government coffers.
Using the same average of a $240 fine per infringement, Victoria’s top 50 cameras combined we would estimate have earned roughly $110 million for the state.
Revenue from fixed speed cameras in Victoria peaked in the 2016/17 financial year, with $363.1 million added to the government’s coffers.
The most prolific mobile camera in the state for ‘18/19 was located at Ballarat Road, Footscray, according to government figures.
]During a 12 month period it issued infringements to 5105 drivers, sneaking into the top 50 cameras list.
A full rundown of the state’s best performing speed and red light cameras is below:
|
Camera site
|
Number of infringements
|
At The Intersection Of King Street And La Trobe Street, West Melbourne
|
38,705
|
At The Intersection Of Warrigal Road And Batesford Road, Chadstone
|
34,019
|
At The Intersection Of Fitzroy Street And Lakeside Drive, St Kilda
|
29,766
|
At The Intersection Of Flinders Street And William Street, Melbourne
|
18,976
|
Princes Freeway, Lara, Avalon Road Bridge, Melbourne Bound
|
17,075
|
At The Intersection Of Geelong Road And Droop Street, Footscray
|
15,417
|
Western Ring Road, Approximately 1600 metres West of Sydney Road, Broadmeadows
|
12,104
|
Princes Freeway, Little River, Point Wilson Road Bridge, Melbourne Bound
|
11,684
|
Princes Freeway, Point Cook, Forsyth Road Bridge, Geelong Bound
|
11,328
|
Princes Freeway, Hoppers Crossing, Forsyth Road Bridge, Melbourne Bound
|
11,059
|
Eastlink, Rowville, Southbound, Wellington Road Bridge
|
10,909
|
Peninsula Link Freeway, Moorooduc, Northbound, Loders Road Bridge
|
9,998
|
At The Intersection Of Maroondah Highway and Approximately 100 metres West of Hutchinson Street
|
9,517
|
Eastlink, Keysborough, Southbound, Dandenong Bypass Bridge
|
9,443
|
Princes Freeway, Lara, Avalon Road Bridge, Geelong Bound
|
9,334
|
At The Intersection Of North Road and Clayton Road, Oakleigh East
|
9,261
|
Western Ring Road, Laverton North, Northbound, Boundary Road South Side Gantry
|
9,069
|
Eastlink, Rowville, Northbound, Wellington Road Bridge - Lane 3
|
8,600
|
Princes Freeway, Point Wilson, Point Wilson Road Bridge, Geelong Bound
|
7,777
|
Monash Freeway, approximately 470 metres South of High Street, Glen Iris
|
7,593
|
Eastlink, Keysborough, Northbound, Dandenong Bypass Bridge
|
7,454
|
Monash Freeway, approximately 290 metres South of High Street, Glen Iris
|
7,345
|
At The Intersection Of Burke Road And Old Burke Road, Kew East
|
7,318
|
At The Intersection Of Whitehorse Road And Surrey Road, Blackburn
|
7,129
|
At The Intersection Of Stud Road And Heatherton Road, Dandenong
|
7,114
|
At The Intersection Of Maroondah Highway and Mount Dandenong Road, Ringwood
|
6,266
|
Domain Tunnel, Melbourne, approximately 725 metres after the tunnel entrance
|
6,183
|
At The Intersection Of Dandenong-Frankston Road And Skye Road, Frankston
|
5,922
|
Eastlink, Rowville, Northbound, Wellington Road Bridge
|
5,898
|
At The Intersection Of Brighton Road and Glen Eira Road, Ripponlea
|
5,753
|
At The Intersection Of Warrigal Road And North Road, Oakleigh
|
5,715
|
At The Intersection Of Exhibition Street and Victoria Street, Melbourne
|
5,643
|
At The Intersection Of Brighton Road And Glen Eira Road, Ripponlea
|
5,621
|
At The Intersection Of Maroondah Highway and Approximately 100 metres West of Hutchinson Street - Eastbound, Lilydale
|
5,383
|
Western Ring Road, Approximately 1600 metres West of Sydney Road, Broadmeadows
|
5,343
|
Peninsula Link Fwy, Moorooduc, Northbound, Loders Rd
|
5,323
|
At The Intersection Of Cemetery Road West and Royal Parade, Parkville
|
5,269
|
At The Intersection Of Nicholson Street And Victoria Parade, East Melbourne
|
5,111
|
Ballarat Road, Footscray - Mobile
|
5,105
|
Eastlink, Rowville, Southbound, Wellington Road Bridge
|
5,079
|
Peninsula Link Freeway, Moorooduc, Southbound, Mornington-Tyabb Road Bridge
|
4,973
|
Peninsula Link Freeway, Moorooduc, Northbound, Loders Road Bridge
|
4,703
|
Western Ring Road, Sunshine West, Southbound, Boundary Road North Side Gantry
|
4,688
|
Peninsula Link Freeway, Moorooduc, Southbound, Eramosa Road West Bridge
|
4,675
|
At The Intersection Of Dandenong Road And Clayton Road, Oakleigh East
|
4,655
|
At The Intersection Of Alexandra Parade And George Street, Fitzroy North
|
4,599
|
Peninsula Link Freeway, Frankston, Northbound, Skye Road Bridge
|
4,594
|
Western Ring Road, Approximately 1600 metres West of Sydney Road, Broadmeadows
|
4,485
|
At The Intersection Of Warrigal Road And Centre Dandenong Road, Cheltenham
|
4,420
|
At The Intersection Of Middleborough Road And Eastern Freeway, Box Hill North
|
4,295
|
Total infringements issued (July 2018 to June 2019)
|
457,695