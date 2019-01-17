Volkswagen Mk8 Golf GTI coming to Australia in 2020

With European reports regarding the reveal of the Volkswagen Mk8 Golf GTI circulating, Volkswagen Australia has confirmed local timing for the arrival of three hot hatches.

The most pressing in terms of global interest is, of course, the MK8 Golf GTI which UK outlet Autocar says is due to be displayed for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show.

Volkswagen’s local arm says there hasn’t been an official communication internationally about the exact timing of the reveal, but a spokesperson did confirm to MOTOR the car should be on sale in late 2020.

It makes sense that the GTI will be previewed at Geneva – Volkswagen will have a strong presence at the show, and plans to reveal dozens of models throughout the year.

Next up is the Golf R, which Autocar says has been confirmed for a Goodwood Festival of Speed reveal. Here in Australia, Volkswagen Australia says it expects to have the Mk8 Golf R on sale following the GTI, likely early 2021.

Before both of these models, it’s bringing the current-generation Mk7.5 GTI TCR to Australia in mid-2020. The 213kW hot hatch is expected to be priced around $60,000 locally, though VW Australia has yet to confirm pricing or exact specification.

Finally, if you were hoping to see another performance model arrive in Australia soon in the form of VW’s Golf GTE, don’t hold your breath.

VW Australia says it would have taken the Mk7.5 GTE, but it became unavailable. The local brand is now waiting for the arrival of full EV versions of the Golf, rather than bringing hybrids here.