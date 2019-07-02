As the Geneva Motor Show debut date for the Volkswagen Mk8 Golf GTI approaches, an image of the upcoming Volkswagen Mk8 Golf performance range screened on an alleged Volkswagen TV video, has surfaced on the internet.

Posted on Instagram by Cochespais, a Spanish automotive forum, the supposed Volkswagen TV video lists out a five model line-up comprising of the GTI, GTI TCR, diesel-powered GTD, hybrid GTE, and the range-topping R, along with each model’s power outputs.

According to the screenshot, the base-model Mk8 Golf GTI would be adopting the current Golf GTI’s 180kW output, with the GTI TCR to cop a 221kW upgrade from 213kW, outputs of the hybrid GTE would go from 150kW to 180kW, diesel-sipping GTD upped to 147kW from 135kW, and the R set to pack 245kW.

That’s not all when it comes to Instagram leaks of the highly-anticipated hot hatch. Instagram user wilcoblok, a photographer, also shared an image of what is purported to be the undisguised rear end of the Mk8 Golf GTI parked in a nondescript parking lot.

The image reveals a Mk8 Golf sporting a prominent rear roof-mounted spoiler, rear diffuser, and the Golf GTI’s signature twin tailpipe arrangement – replacing the standard Golf’s faux-exhaust rear bar design.

That being said, until the doors to the Geneva Motor Show opens in March, these numbers and spyshots are largely speculative.

Furthermore it is likely that these power figures are for the European models, which won’t be restricted by fuel quality issues that have been robbing Australians of the good stuff of late.

Considering that Volkswagen Australia will be bringing in the Mk8 Golf GTI in late 2020 – and the Mk8 Golf R in early 2021 – we wouldn’t have to wait long to get the official details on the real deal.