Volvo has introduced the EX30 Cross Country, a tougher version of its fully electric small SUV, combining city practicality with the capability to venture beyond urban roads.

Building on the success of the standard EX30, the Cross Country variant raises ground clearance, offers larger wheels, and can be fitted with 18-inch all-terrain tyres. Standard all-wheel drive further equips the SUV to handle unsealed tracks, muddy conditions and slippery surfaces often found outside the city.

Managing Director of Volvo Car Australia, Stephen Connor, said the model draws on the brand’s long Cross Country heritage.

“We launched our first Cross Country car over 25 years ago, and this concept of durable, all-weather cars is core to the Volvo brand. In Australia, we enjoy the outdoors all year round, and the EX30 Cross Country delivers a fully rounded experience,” he said.

The Cross Country gains a distinctive look with dark-coloured panels on the front shield and boot lid, chunky skid plates and extended wheelarches. The front also features artwork depicting the Kebnekaise mountain range in Sweden. Five exterior colours are available, including Cloud Blue, Crystal White, Onyx Black, Sand Dune and Vapour Grey.

Inside, the EX30 Cross Country retains the clever packaging of the standard EX30, with a central storage tunnel that doubles as a sliding cupholder, a floor storage compartment and a glovebox placed within easy reach of both front passengers. A removable rear storage box can serve as a waste bin, while the boot lid includes a “Will it fit?” guide for luggage.

Powered by a battery capable of delivering up to 427km of range, the EX30 Cross Country can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 26 minutes using a DC fast charger.

Standard technology includes Google built-in apps, wireless Apple CarPlay, a digital key, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon premium audio and advanced driver assistance such as Park Pilot Assist, BLIS and Pilot Assist with steering support.

The new model is priced from $69,990 (MRRP) and is available to order now in Australia.