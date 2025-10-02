Volvo Cars Australia has announced that the Volvo XC40 small SUV will receive a new infotainment system as part of MY26 updates to the car. Using the same 9.0-inch display as the pre-updated XC40 but with new software that features on other Volvo models such as the also-recently-updated XC90, the XC40 now also features a new chip to make the system quicker and more responsive than before.

The 9.0-inch touchscreen in XC40 range now uses the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies to make it 10 times more responsive than before, according to Volvo. Still using Android Automotive software with Google in-built for features such as Google Maps and the Google Play Store, the XC40’s new touchscreen layout will be available as part of an over-the-air update free of charge for existing XC40 owners whose cars already feature the Google in-built system.

Previewed at an event that WhichCar attended this week, the updated XC40 will continue with its Pure, Ultra Bright and Ultra Dark model lineup and pricing starts at an unchanged $54,990 plus on-road costs.

Powering the XC40 range in Australia is a ‘B4’ 145kW/300Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Both front- (entry-level Pure) and all-wheel drive (Ultra models) drivetrains are available and fuel consumption is rated from 6.9L/100km on the combined cycle for the Pure.

MY26 Volvo XC40 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Pure B4: $54,990

Ultra Bright B4: $61,990

Ultra Dark B4: $62,990

Volvo XC40 Pure standard equipment:

18-inch alloy wheels with a space-saver spare

Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry with push button start

Roof rails

Auto-folding mirrors

Hands-free electric tailgate

Textile upholstery

Electric front seat adjustment with driver’s memory

Dual-zone automatic climate control

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

9.0-inch touchscreen with Google in-built

Google Maps satellite navigation

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

DAB+ digital radio

Eight-speaker sound system

4x USB-C charging ports

Wireless phone charger

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance

Blind-spot monitoring

Front and rear cross-traffic alert

Rear collision warning

Traffic sign recognition

Tyre pressure monitoring

Front and rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

XC40 Ultra Bright model adds to Pure:

All-wheel drive

Orefors crystal gear selector

19-inch alloy wheels

Leather upholstery

Heated front and outer rear seats

Heated steering wheel

360-degree camera

Side parking sensors

Pixel LED headlights with adaptive high beam

LED front fog lights

Chrome grille inserts and window frame

XC40 Ultra Dark model adds to Ultra Bright:

20-inch alloy wheels

Dark exterior detailing

Suede and textile upholstery

The MY26 versions of the Volvo XC40 will enter local Volvo dealerships soon.