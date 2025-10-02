Volvo Cars Australia has announced that the Volvo XC40 small SUV will receive a new infotainment system as part of MY26 updates to the car. Using the same 9.0-inch display as the pre-updated XC40 but with new software that features on other Volvo models such as the also-recently-updated XC90, the XC40 now also features a new chip to make the system quicker and more responsive than before.
The 9.0-inch touchscreen in XC40 range now uses the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies to make it 10 times more responsive than before, according to Volvo. Still using Android Automotive software with Google in-built for features such as Google Maps and the Google Play Store, the XC40’s new touchscreen layout will be available as part of an over-the-air update free of charge for existing XC40 owners whose cars already feature the Google in-built system.
Previewed at an event that WhichCar attended this week, the updated XC40 will continue with its Pure, Ultra Bright and Ultra Dark model lineup and pricing starts at an unchanged $54,990 plus on-road costs.
Powering the XC40 range in Australia is a ‘B4’ 145kW/300Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Both front- (entry-level Pure) and all-wheel drive (Ultra models) drivetrains are available and fuel consumption is rated from 6.9L/100km on the combined cycle for the Pure.
MY26 Volvo XC40 pricing (plus on-road costs):
- Pure B4: $54,990
- Ultra Bright B4: $61,990
- Ultra Dark B4: $62,990
Volvo XC40 Pure standard equipment:
- 18-inch alloy wheels with a space-saver spare
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Roof rails
- Auto-folding mirrors
- Hands-free electric tailgate
- Textile upholstery
- Electric front seat adjustment with driver’s memory
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 9.0-inch touchscreen with Google in-built
- Google Maps satellite navigation
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- DAB+ digital radio
- Eight-speaker sound system
- 4x USB-C charging ports
- Wireless phone charger
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Front and rear cross-traffic alert
- Rear collision warning
- Traffic sign recognition
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
XC40 Ultra Bright model adds to Pure:
- All-wheel drive
- Orefors crystal gear selector
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Leather upholstery
- Heated front and outer rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- 360-degree camera
- Side parking sensors
- Pixel LED headlights with adaptive high beam
- LED front fog lights
- Chrome grille inserts and window frame
XC40 Ultra Dark model adds to Ultra Bright:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Dark exterior detailing
- Suede and textile upholstery
The MY26 versions of the Volvo XC40 will enter local Volvo dealerships soon.
