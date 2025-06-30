British automotive engineering specialist Dash CAE has launched Dash Bespoke, which is a new arm to develop bespoke cars based around its carbon fibre monocoque chassis. According to the company, it offers a cost-effective solution to design, engineer and build high performance vehicles for car manufacturers, niche brands and one-off projects.

Dash CAE was originally founded in 2006 with employees from Formula 1 backgrounds to deliver full F1 cars for a number of teams, before diversifying into automotive to work with OEMs and now into the mobility spectrum.

Now, Dash Bespoke will use the company’s ‘TR01’ carbon fibre monocoque chassis, which first launched in 2023 and is lightweight, stiff, versatile and Euro NCAP-ready, according to the company. It is a highly adaptable platform for low-volume motorsport, supercar and hypercar production.

1

According to Dash, increasing customer demand for a ‘turn key’ solution to low-volume performance vehicle builds has resulted in the creation of its new arm.

Dash Bespoke’s first customer project, the SlipStream, will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 10-15 in the UK, which will use a V8 engine and high-performance features such as carbon fibre subframes, light alloy suspension and Nitron electro-hydraulic dampers.

Tim Robathan, CEO of Dash, commented: “Bringing a bespoke or low-volume performance vehicle to life is a monumental undertaking. Whether it’s an OEM motorsport project or a niche hypercar, the engineering, manufacturing, and assembly challenges and associated risks are high. For many brands and visionaries, these obstacles can halt progress and project viability. That is why we have established Dash Bespoke.

1

“Dash Bespoke is the culmination of two decades of high-performance engineering and production experience. Leveraging our proven TR01 monocoque and extensive in-house engineering expertise, we can manage projects from end to end. Dash Bespoke is an exciting new chapter for Dash, and we are thrilled to be showcasing our first customer project, SlipStream, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.”

The first one-off project based on the Dash Bespoke chassis will be revealed at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, with future projects also likely in the works.