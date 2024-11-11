WhichCar
News
wheels

What if... Kia's Tasman became a Prado-rivalling SUV?

Could Kia roll out an SUV version of its new Tasman Ute? It should.

Mike Stevens
Siteassets Authors Mike Stevens
30b31a5e/2025 kia tasman suv theottle whichcar australia 00 png
Gallery3

It's the obvious next step: where a ute goes, an SUV variant must follow.

Snapshot

  • Kia finally has a ute. Now, where's the SUV?

It's not a universal rule, of course.

While models like the Ford Everest, Isuzu D-Max, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Toyota Fortuner all sprang from the underpinnings of their ute siblings, other utes like the Mazda BT-50, VW Amarok and Nissan Navara no longer have direct descendants in the local SUV space.

Kia's newly revealed Tasman ute has quickly become the subject of speculation on that front, however, with the company still lacking a proper ladder-chassis 4x4 SUV in its global line-up.

30cc1a61/2025 kia tasman suv theottle whichcar australia 01 jpg
3

For now, the brand would like to focus on the fact that it finally has a ute of its own, but can we expect an Everest-rivalling SUV to follow somewhere down the line? Kia dealers are sure to be asking.

To that end, our mate Theottle has rendered his own speculative take on how a Tasman-based SUV might look.

You'd be forgiven for thinking the result looks more than a little like the new Prado, although any side-by-side comparison will quickly dispel that notion.

30df1a61/2025 kia tasman suv theottle whichcar australia 02 jpg
3

Theo's solution for the rear door handle is clever, too, positioned as it is within the leading edge of the Tasman's polarising rectangular cladding.

What do you think of the Tasman SUV's look? What would you name it? The Kia Abel is probably reaching a little...

Tell us in the comments below!

Mike Stevens
Contributor
Siteassets Authors Mike Stevens

Mike Stevens has been writing, ranting and raving about cars for nearly 20 years, after throwing in the towel on a decade of graphic design. He's still not sure if that was the right call, but... cars! Instagram: @yomikestevens


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.