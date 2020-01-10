Wheels January 2021 issue preview

It’s a new year, and we’re kicking off 2021 with a bit of everything! Hot hatches, hybrids, cars you should buy, and cars you’ll never see in a showroom, amongst others.

If you’re looking for the fresh magazine on shelves in newsagents, servos, or supermarkets, the image at the top of this page (by our snapper Alastair Brook) also graces the cover.

If you subscribe, you get a cleaner (i.e, fewer words) version of the magazine cover because you’ve already bought it, we don’t need to tell you what’s inside! You also get a saving depending on how long your subscription is set to last.

As you may have guessed, this issue’s cover feature focusses on the “once in a generation” Toyota GR Yaris, a car that’s been called ‘perfect’ overseas. Of course we wanted to see for ourselves in our first Aussie drive.

Speaking of drives, we went behind the scenes at one of Aussie F1 hopeful Oscar Piastri’s most important drives yet. The first time the young driver has been strapped into an F1 car comes just after his FIA Formula 3 championship win in 2020, and just before his move to F2 in 2021.

We’ve been behind a few other wheels ourselves, from the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai, to the opinion-splitting BMW 4 Series. We’ve also driven the latest version of the Audi R8… the swansong for its current V10 supercar iteration.

But the future of sports cars need not be boring, with men like Michael Mauer leading the charge for designing Porsche’s next generation of vehicles. We spoke to him about the 15 secret concept cars he revealed out of nowhere in late 2020, and asked him an important question: why?

We’ve also made a comprehensive rundown of the best value cars you can buy in 2021. Not just the cheapest, but the cars that will actually give you something for the money you spend.

Finally, there’s all the news, opinions from our esteemed opinionators, and the regular features like our tech rundown, Modern Classic, Driven to Extinction, and of course our Databank section.