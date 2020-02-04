Wheels Magazine February 2020 issue preview

Thirty-one cars, one celebrated winner, 58 pages of top-drawer Wheels Car of the Year coverage. But there’s loads more besides COTY in our bumper February issue.

This month’s mag is bursting at the seams with fresh features plus our new-car reviews, columns and the news behind the news.

We pack Robbo off in a mint-condition M1 in search of the world’s most outrageous private collection of BMW M1 parts, deep in the German countryside. Problem with your iconic ’70s supercar? We’ve got you covered!

Enter the bizarre world of Carlos Ghosn and find out how Nissan’s bailed ex-boss fled Japan in a box.

If that’s got your head spinning, what about the idea of a Sony EV? Its Vision S concept offers a glimpse into how the entertainment behemoth sees an electrified future.

Toyota has its sights set on rallying success. We jump behind the wheel of the car they hope will bring it, the pocket-rocket GR Yaris fettled by four-time WRC champion Tommi Makinen.

We get down and dirty in the Navara N-Trek Warrior to see out how Nissan’s new dual-cab flagship lives up to its name, and we grab the keys for first drives of the new Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Audi A6, and the rejuvenated Honda Accord and Toyoya C-HR.

There’s more Bimmer nostalgia as Modern Classic looks longingly at the E39 M5, and we step back in time with Retro to 1958 and the ZiL-111, the car that carted the Kremlin elite.

Check out our latest reports on our Wheels long-termers – the Genesis G70, Mazda 3 G20, Volvo V60 and Toyoya RAV4 Hybrid – and we ask revered designer Horacio Pagani what cars he’d most like to have in his ultimate fantasy garage.

Our COTY reports shine the spotlight on all the metal that made the cut to Australia’s most prestigious motoring award, and we salute the winner for 2020, the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV.

Thinking of buying? Our 20-page Databank section puts the essential new-car specs at your fingertips to help you do the right thing with your dosh.

The February issue of Wheels is on sale now!

