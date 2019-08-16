Wheels March 2020 magazine issue preview

Hold on to your horses! Wheels hits the track for an full-throttle performance test session in the Oz-fettled 500kW Ford Mustang R-Spec.

We go pedal to the metal in R-Spec 001 – the first of 500 examples being assembled to factory standards by Melbourne-based outfit Herrod Performance.

Even Ford doesn’t have the full low-down on exactly what this bent-eight brute can do on the strip. Best tip from the Blue Oval when they tossed us the keys? “Just don’t break it.”

See what happens when the ’Stang really hits its straps in our March issue, on sale now.

We’ve packed the mag full of news, drives and features, as well as our regular columnists and our 20-page Databank section for new-car specs.

Is the facelifted GTS really Porsche’s ‘Sportiest Macan’? See how we rate ‘Audi’s Urus’, the RS Q8, plus Mercedes’ GLS 400D seven-seater and its GLE 53 Coupe SUV. Things get breezy in the new tray-backed Jeep Gladiator, and we find out if the Genesis GV80 has what it takes to keep the top end of town honest.

We pit the Mercedes-AMG A35 and BMW’s 135i against each other in a battle of the hot hatches. And Twin Test is more twinny than ever as we put the engine-sharing BMW Z4 M40i and Toyota Supra GTS under the spotlight.

Not enough BMW? Feel the love at South Africa’s Kyalami racing circuit in a tribute to the nation’s special relationship with the German maker.

See what the Mazda CX-30, Toyota C-HR and Kia Seltos range-toppers bring to the party in our small SUV comparison test.

Come along for the ride with Audi’s head of autonomy, Miklos Kiss, for his take on a driverless future.

There’s Scottish play on the Isle of Skye in the Mazda 3 SkyActiv-X as we check out Hiroshima’s much-hyped fuel-saving new donk for ourselves.

Modern Classic traces the rich history of the Honda NSX. Retro revisits the funky Mini Moke. And we have an eye on the future, too, as we explore troubling times ahead for traditional motor shows.

But the future looks brighter for Aston Martin, suddenly awash with funds from the deep pockets of fashion tycoon Lawrence Stroll.

Crazier things have happened –and we always let you know when they do. So grab your March issue of Wheels today!

Sign-up here to get the weekly Wheels highlights