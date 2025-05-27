We’re making a few changes on whichcar.com.au and in Wheels magazine, and need the services of an experienced, knowledgeable and dedicated automotive news journalist.

Knowledge of – and passion for – cars and motoring is a given, but equally important is an evolved news-gathering ability, an eye for original and exclusive stories, and an ability to produce fast, accurate and engaging copy to appear both on whichcar.com.au and in Australia’s longest-running and most famous motoring magazine, Wheels.

News gathering and writing for whichcar.com.au will be your primary responsibility but there is also the opportunity to drive cars and write reviews to appear both in print and online. That may sometimes involve some travel.

Better yet, we don’t mind where you’re based as long as you are reliable and hard-working. We would also encourage those not already ‘in’ the industry to apply, though you will need to provide some writing samples with your application. Familiarity with WordPress is a bonus.

Salary commensurate with experience.

If interested please email us at [email protected] with ‘Application – Automotive News Journalist’ in the subject line.