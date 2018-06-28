Win a set of Maxxis performance tyres!

Congratulations to major prize winner Maurice A. from NSW who has won up to $2,000 worth of Maxxis Tyres!
Maxxis Tyres and MOTOR are celebrating affordable driving thrills by giving away $2000 worth of high performance rubber to one lucky punter.
As ’tis the season for our annual Bang For Your Bucks bash, where we name the year’s best new fast car under $100K, Maxxis is championing good quality rubber by giving some of it away.
Whether you choose the tenacious VS01 Victra Sport or it’s your off-roader in need, necessitating some chunky MT772 RAZRs, it’s your call what tyres you get, if you win.
And how to do that? Simply tell us, in 25 words or less, if it was the last car you ever got to drive, and you had 10 laps on a track, which of our Bang For Your Bucks 2018 contenders would you take, and why?
By way of refresher, here are the contenders:
- Audi RS3
- Ford Focus RS Limited Edition
- Honda Civic Type R
- Hyundai i30 N
- Infiniti Q50 Red Sport
- Kia Stinger 330S
- Nissan 370Z Nismo
- Peugeot 308 GTi 270
- Skoda Octavia RS Wagon
- Subaru BRZ tS
- Subaru WRX STi
- Suzuki Swift Sport
- Toyota 86 Performance Pack
- VW Golf GTI Original
- VW Golf R Grid
Most creative or clever answer wins, good luck!
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
The world's most thrilling performance car magazine. Delivered to your door each month.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
News
When will we see the next-gen Nissan GT-R?
Nissan’s GT-R was once the pinnacle of technical excellence, but is it going the way of the iPod?
-
News
No, Bentley isn’t returning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023
When asked by MOTOR, Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark didn’t leave any doubts about the brand’s racing future
-
News
S5000 could spur an open-wheel resurgence in Australia
S5000 hopes to capture the magic of the 'wings n' slicks' big bangers of the '70s, here's why Kirby is excited