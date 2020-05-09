It’s a WhichCar Weekly special episode! Scott pins down AFL star Charlie Dixon for a chat with the Port Adelaide Power leading goal kicker and unashamed car nut.

Charlie has not only owned some cool and desirable cars and drives them hard, he’s got a good eye for modifications and is pretty handy on the spanners too. Most of it was learnt through breaking things and Youtube, he says.

READ NEXT: Charlie Dixon’s isolation project

Scott finds out what’s been through the footy star’s garage over the years, what he’s tinkering away with in the shed right now, and even what he aspires to own one day.

You can find WhichCar Weekly on all manner of podcast apps including iTunes and Podbean. Please rate, subscribe and leave a review.

If you want yet more WhichCar action whether it be behind the scenes insights or the very latest from the automotive front line, follow the day-to-day happenings of the WhichCar team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

And if you really want to get involved, send us a question or auto anecdote of your own. We endeavour to answer all your messages.

Listened to or watched the WhichCar weekly podcast? Help us out

Leave a note in the comment section below

Leave a review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes

Subscribe to our podcast

Browse through the WhichCar Weekly podcast library here