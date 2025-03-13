2025 MG HS review: Updated mid SUV now a serious contender

We think it’s very well equipped across the range, though it would be nice to see automatic climate control and a wireless charger in the Excite and wireless smartphone mirroring across the range. For now, the HS range uses a 125kW/275Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that sends its power to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.9L/100km on a combined cycle, with claimed CO2 emissions of 156g/km. It uses premium unleaded fuel, and has a 55-litre fuel tank. 2024 MG HS 1.5T specifications Engine 1496 4cyl, DOHC, 16v, turbo Max power 125kW @ 5000rpm Max torque 275Nm @ 3000-4000rpm Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch Weight 1685-1630kg Economy 6.9L/100km 0-100km/h 9.4sec Price $33,990-$40,990 On sale Now 64 Those wanting more powerful and more efficient options will be happy to learn that hybrid options - including a plug-in version - are set to arrive later in 2025. While sportier options exist in the mid-size SUV segment, the driving experience of the HS is refined and comfortable. Even on the larger 19-inch wheels of the Excite and Essence, the ride quality is compliant and while the handling is not the most engaging, it’s still satisfying to drive.

The refinement is excellent, even on coarse chip roads. MG’s active safety suite - called ‘MG Pilot’ - is well calibrated and an improvement on the previous-generation system, though its driver monitoring and lane keeping assistance can still be a bit sensitive. 64 The cabin of the HS has received a more contemporary design, higher quality materials and easier tech integration that makes its interior one of the more pleasant options in the segment, regardless of price. It’s practical too with big door bins, deep cupholders, a big box underneath the central armrest and even a wireless charger on the top-spec Essence. Centre of the cabin is a new 12.3-inch touchscreen that uses the same software as the new ZS and MG3a. It’s night-and-day compared with the previous HS’ system: there’s more functionality, it’s much quicker and the screen quality is better as well. The menu system is far easier to use, though some functionality is still buried in the system and could be easier to find.

The rear seat is spacious for the segment, with ample legroom that’s enhanced by the almost-flat floor. Features include a central armrest, door pockets, air vents and two charging ports. 64 The boot of the new HS measures 507 litres with the seats up, and 1,484L with them folded - larger rivals in the segment offer more space, but the HS features more cargo space than the very popular Mazda CX-5. Under the floor is a space saver spare wheel. MG’s industry-leading 10-year/250,000km warranty covers the HS and five years/75,000km of servicing costs $2,354 or $470 annually. Overall, the new MG HS feels like a multi-generational change compared with the model it replaces. It has gained a handsome look inside and out with better quality and tech. Its growth spurt has gifted it more interior space as well, while revamped dynamics mean that it’s also more satisfying to drive than the previous model.