Peugeot is on a product offensive in Australia, launching new and updated versions of its line-up, including important new SUVs like the 3008 mid-sizer. All of the new models are fitted with a new hybrid drivetrain with low claimed fuel consumption to assist its NVES compatibility.

The latest to launch is the third-generation 5008 seven-seat large SUV, building on the previous generation with a futuristic new look inside and out.

There are two 5008 models offered in Australia: the entry-level Allure ($54,990 plus-on road costs) and the top-spec GT Premium tested here ($67,990 +ORC). Equipment levels are impressive and on the GT Premium include 19-inch wheels, Nappa leather trim, tri-zone automatic climate control, a 21-inch curved display, wireless smartphone mirroring, live services and safety features such as adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, a 360-degree camera and adaptive high beam.

3

As we’ve seen from Peugeot products over the past 10 years, the interior of the 5008 sets a high standard for non-luxury brands with exotic design and high-end materials not found on many other modern cars.

A 21-inch curved display dubbed ‘i-Cockpit’ incorporates the infotainment and driver’s displays, and impresses with sharp graphics. But the vast majority of the 5008’s features are also controlled through it, including a lot of the climate control, and the layout takes time to get used to. Peugeot is clearly aware of this as there’s a second screen below with shortcuts and buttons on the centre console to control some features more easily, but it’s still not easy to wrap your head around.

Supportive and comfortable front seats are one of the highlights of the 5008 and the multi-point massage is one of the best on the market. There are multiple modes, with the cat’s paw option all you need – once you burrow through menus to activate it. The 5008’s cabin practicality is excellent, which is unusual for French cars.

The middle row of the 5008 easily handles two adults and leg- and headroom is ample. Amenities include a third climate zone, heated outboard seats and window shades. Two ISOFIX and three top-tether points handle child seat duties and moving rearward to the third row is easy thanks to the fold and slide middle row – two kids will be fine back there. Cup holders, airbags and a 12V socket feature but no air vents.

7

There’s 348 litres of bootspace behind the third row, opening up to 952 litres with the third row folded and a huge 2232 litres with the second row folded too. There’s no spare wheel, just a tyre repair kit.

While the previous-generation 5008 used a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine, the new model uses a downsized 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with a hybrid system with and six-speed dual-clutch transmission, powering only the front wheels. Europe gets PHEV and EV variants too, but not Australia as yet.

The 5008’s 107kW peak power is fine for town driving, especially with the 51Nm boost in electric torque from 0rpm, though more would be appreciated for higher speeds. While the drivetrain is officially a 48V mild-hybrid, it’s actually capable of moving the 5008 on electric power alone like a proper hybrid. Otherwise, the engine handles the propulsion and does its work with a characterful thrum that’s never intrusive.

Peugeot claims that the 5008 uses 5.1L/100km on a combined cycle and we achieved 6.8L/100km, which is a good result for a seven-seater, though similar to the more powerful and larger Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid in our testing. The 19-inch alloy wheels give a firmer ride at lower speeds than expected but the 5008’s ride is otherwise comfortable and its handling is fun for a large SUV.

1

The 5008 is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty with five years of roadside assistance. Five years/75,000km of servicing costs $2889, while a pre-paid service package costs an inexpensive $1995, or $399 per year.

Sitting at the smaller end of the segment, the 5008 still impresses thanks to its gorgeous interior, great driving experience and long equipment list. Rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Santa Fe are quicker and more commodious, but the 5008 has more character and feels elevated inside. It won’t suit all buyers, but if you’re after a stylish seven-seater, the Peugeot 5008 is well worth consideration.

Specs