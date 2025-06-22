Peugeot Australia has launched the second-generation 5008 seven-seat SUV, with pricing starting at $55,990 plus on-road costs. Two specifications will be offered – Allure and GT Premium – with both using a turbocharged hybrid drivetrain capable of using just 5.1L/100km on a combined fuel consumption cycle.

Essentially a larger seven-seat version of the 3008 mid-size SUV that launched locally earlier this year, the new Peugeot 5008 is only available with a new 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder hybrid drivetrain, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission driving only the front wheels. The engine makes 100kW of power and 230Nm of torque, with the electric motor adding 15.6kW/51Nm at certain times for a total output of 107kW.

The 5008 hits 100km/h in 11.3 seconds and is rated at just 5.1L/100km on the combined cycle for fuel consumption, with claimed CO2 emissions of 116g/km.

10

Measuring 4790mm long, 1934mm wide, 1735mm tall and riding on a 2895mm long wheelbase, the new 5008 is 32mm longer than the Skoda Kodiaq. Its boot measures 348 litres with the rear seats erect, which opens up to a huge 2232L with all the rear seats folded.

The 5008 is covered by Peugeot’s five-year/200,000km warranty and a five-year service plan costs

$1995 ($399 per service).

2025 Peugeot 5008 pricing (plus on-road costs):



Allure $55,990 GT Premium $67,990

Peugeot 5008 Allure standard equipment:

19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Automatic LED exterior lighting with ‘3-claw’ front and rear daytime running lights

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Keyless entry with push button start

Heated and auto-folding mirrors with auto-dipping in reverse

Rear privacy glass

Fabric and leather upholstery

Tri-zone automatic climate control

21-inch landscape touchscreen with live services and over-the-air updates

Satellite navigation with live traffic

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Wireless phone charger

Six-speaker sound system

8-colour cabin ambient lighting

Eco, normal, sport, snow, sand and mud driving modes

6x airbags (including third row coverage)

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Lane keeping assist with adaptive lane guidance

Long-range blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Speed limit and traffic sign recognition

Driver attention monitoring

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Alarm

Tyre pressure monitoring

5008 GT Premium model adds:

Nappa leather upholstery

10-way electric front seats with driver’s memory

Heated and cooled front seats with multi-point massaging functionality

Heated second row outer seats

Integrated rear door sunshades

Aluminium dashboard trim

Black roof

Panoramic sunroof

Hands-free electric tailgate

Pixel LED headlights with adaptive high beam

The Peugeot 5008 is now on sale in Australia, with the first local deliveries due to commence soon.