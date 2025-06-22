Peugeot Australia has launched the second-generation 5008 seven-seat SUV, with pricing starting at $55,990 plus on-road costs. Two specifications will be offered – Allure and GT Premium – with both using a turbocharged hybrid drivetrain capable of using just 5.1L/100km on a combined fuel consumption cycle.

Essentially a larger seven-seat version of the 3008 mid-size SUV that launched locally earlier this year, the new Peugeot 5008 is only available with a new 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder hybrid drivetrain, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission driving only the front wheels. The engine makes 100kW of power and 230Nm of torque, with the electric motor adding 15.6kW/51Nm at certain times for a total output of 107kW.

The 5008 hits 100km/h in 11.3 seconds and is rated at just 5.1L/100km on the combined cycle for fuel consumption, with claimed CO2 emissions of 116g/km.

Measuring 4790mm long, 1934mm wide, 1735mm tall and riding on a 2895mm long wheelbase, the new 5008 is 32mm longer than the Skoda Kodiaq. Its boot measures 348 litres with the rear seats erect, which opens up to a huge 2232L with all the rear seats folded.

The 5008 is covered by Peugeot’s five-year/200,000km warranty and a five-year service plan costs
$1995 ($399 per service).

2025 Peugeot 5008 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Allure$55,990
GT Premium$67,990

Peugeot 5008 Allure standard equipment:

  • 19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
  • Automatic LED exterior lighting with ‘3-claw’ front and rear daytime running lights
  • Automatic rain-sensing wipers
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • Heated and auto-folding mirrors with auto-dipping in reverse
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Fabric and leather upholstery
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control
  • 21-inch landscape touchscreen with live services and over-the-air updates
  • Satellite navigation with live traffic
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Six-speaker sound system
  • 8-colour cabin ambient lighting
  • Eco, normal, sport, snow, sand and mud driving modes
  • 6x airbags (including third row coverage)
  • Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection
  • Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
  • Lane keeping assist with adaptive lane guidance
  • Long-range blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
  • Speed limit and traffic sign recognition
  • Driver attention monitoring
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • 360-degree camera
  • Alarm
  • Tyre pressure monitoring

5008 GT Premium model adds:

  • Nappa leather upholstery
  • 10-way electric front seats with driver’s memory
  • Heated and cooled front seats with multi-point massaging functionality
  • Heated second row outer seats
  • Integrated rear door sunshades
  • Aluminium dashboard trim
  • Black roof
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Hands-free electric tailgate
  • Pixel LED headlights with adaptive high beam

The Peugeot 5008 is now on sale in Australia, with the first local deliveries due to commence soon.