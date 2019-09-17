The Readers' Rigs feature in the December 2019 issue of 4X4 Australia features a several customised raised adventure-ready 4x4 rigs from our enthusiastic readers.

To get involved, post a pic and a description of your rig on our special site here or post it to our Facebook page and stand a chance to win an ARB High Output Air compressor valued at $335.

Show us what you got on Readers' Rigs

NISSAN TD42T GU PATROL: RYAN JACOBSEN

(4x4 Australia Readers' Rigs Winner of the Month)

Modifications include Cross Country Ultimate Intercooler, ARB bullbar, Kaymar rear bar, front and rear ARB air lockers, rear drawer system, Radius Fabrications stainless-steel snorkel, three-inch Tough Dog lift, three-inch exhaust, ARB Aluminium Series roof rack, awning, ARB long-range tank, Micks HID headlights, and a GMW UHF ... that’s just off the top of my head.

By far the best place I’ve taken it is Fraser Island. I love a good Double Island trip as well.

1998 NISSAN GU PATROL: FRASER COLLINS

Kit includes 2004 GU 4.2 motor; UFI 18g turbo, pump and fan hub kit; six-inch Dobinsons coils (soon to be Fox shocks); rear drawers; FG XR6 seat conversion; 37-inch tyres; rear ARB locker; ARB Deluxe front bar; and an Outback 4x4 rear bar. The best place I’ve taken it to is the Flinders Ranges.

1991 TOYOTA LC80 SAHARA: MATTHEW LILLEY

It has a reconditioned 1HD-T, high-flow turbo, top-mount intercooler, brake calliper upgrade to later model, rebuilt pump, three-inch straight-through exhaust, reinforced diffs with solid spacers, and 33-inch muddies and ATs. It’s been to the Vic High Country, the Pyrenees ranges and tracks including Old Bluff, Oodnadatta Track and Mereenie Loop. It has gone everywhere I have pointed it!

JEEP WRANGLER RUBICON: PETER COLTHUP

Mods include four-inch Dobinsons Flexi coils, Bilstein 5100 shocks, Nitto Trail Grapplers, High Steer conversion, Synergy drag link, TeraFlex Monster trackbar, sector shaft brace, longer brake lines and swaybar links, front control arm drop brackets, and a RackPRO bike carrier. The best places would be in and around the Burdekin River, as well as Vinegar Hill.

HOLDEN RODEO: RYAN BOLTON-TURNER

I’ve had it for about a year now and fell in love with it as soon as I bought it. It has an ARB bullbar off a Holden Jackaroo with custom mounts housing eight-inch spotties and HID headlights, a snorkel, roof racks, a Kings awning, custom-made sports bar with rear-facing rock lights, two-inch extended shackles with T-bars wound up, Raptor-coated flares, and 31-inch Falken Wildpeaks.

The best place I have taken the little ’Deo to is Fraser for a week for schoolies last year. It shows you don’t need big, done-up rigs to get to the places you want to go.

2003 NISSAN PATROL: DANIEL TADIJA

With 33s, a Kings rooftop tent, a two-inch lift and an Opposite Lock bullbar, it's taken me everywhere I want it to go.