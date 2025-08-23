The Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition is Toyota’s ultimate send-off for its current-generation sports coupe – a focused, limited-run machine that transforms the standard Supra into something far more visceral.

While the regular model has always been a compromise between everyday usability and performance, this Final Edition embraces its hardcore side. It’s an indulgence, yes, but one that could easily become a sought-after collector’s piece in years to come.

Only 300 examples will be built, none bound for Australia, making it all the more elusive. Priced at around A$242,000, this Supra is aiming squarely at track-focused rivals like the Alpine A110R and Porsche Cayman GT4 RS. It’s not just a cosmetic package – Toyota has gone to great lengths to re-engineer the car for sharper performance.

2

Beneath the bonnet lies a revised version of the BMW-sourced 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six. Thanks to redesigned intake and exhaust systems, plus an updated ECU developed in collaboration with Akrapovič, the engine now produces 324kW and 571Nm – a significant gain over the standard Supra. This translates to 0–100km/h in 4.3 seconds, before topping out at a limited 274km/h.

In a refreshing move, Toyota equips the car exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission, underlining its focus on driver connection rather than sheer lap times. The gearbox is slick, supported by auto rev-matching, and paired with a Brembo braking system featuring 395mm front and 345mm rear discs for fade-free stopping power.

The chassis has been overhauled with manually adjustable KW dampers, stiffer body bracing, and an aerodynamic package derived from the Supra GT4 race car. A towering rear wing, new splitter, and functional aero elements not only boost downforce but also give the car an aggressive stance. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres provide enormous grip, though with a kerb weight nudging 1.6 tonnes, the Supra still demands careful weight management through tighter corners.

4

Inside, carbon-fibre bucket seats trimmed in vivid red Alcantara lock you in place, while knee pads on the centre console add a thoughtful touch for track use. The rest of the cabin remains largely unchanged, with BMW-sourced infotainment still present, but the atmosphere is suitably special.

The unveiling of the special edition comes as Toyota announced that last orders for the GR Supra would be taken in Australia at the end of August 2025, with production ending in early 2026.

The GR Supra A90 Final Edition is a fitting finale: more powerful, more engaging, and far more exclusive. Its steep price may divide opinions, but for those lucky enough to own one, it’s likely to be remembered as a modern classic.

1

Specs