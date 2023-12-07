WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Kluger
  4. Kx-R (4X4) 7 Seat

2008 Toyota Kluger Kx-R (4X4) 7 Seat Gsu45R 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2008 Toyota Kluger Kx-R (4X4) 7 Seat Gsu45R 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2008 Toyota Kluger Kx-R (4X4) 7 Seat. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Kluger News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1640 mm
Ground Clearance 206 mm
Wheelbase 2790 mm
Height 1730 mm
Length 4785 mm
Width 1910 mm
Kerb Weight 2020 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2720 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 271 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4700
Maxiumum Torque 337 Nm
Makimum Power 201 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/65 R17
Rear Tyre 245/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Jtees41A602000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Kluger pricing and specs

Gx 2Wd 5D Wagon 2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $51,790
Gxl 2Wd 5D Wagon 2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $61,310
Grande 2Wd 5D Wagon 2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $73,257
Gx AWD 5D Wagon 2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $55,790
Grande AWD 5D Wagon 2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $75,650